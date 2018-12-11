THE ADECCO GROUP APPOINTS TEPPO PAAVOLA AS CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

Zurich, Switzerland, 11 December 2018: The Adecco Group, the world's leading HR solutions partner, today announced the appointment of Teppo Paavola as Chief Digital Officer and member of the Executive Committee, effective 14 January 2019.

In the newly created role of Chief Digital Officer, Mr Paavola will oversee the Adecco Group's portfolio of fast-growing digital businesses, including Adia, Vettery and YOSS. He will be responsible for expanding and scaling these businesses to ensure the Adecco Group is the clear leader in the digital HR landscape of the future. Mr Paavola will also work to build more synergies between the Group's online and offline businesses, and to further develop opportunities with leading technology partners.

Teppo Paavola, a Finnish national, brings extensive experience in building and scaling successful digital businesses, as both a founder-entrepreneur and within large organisations. He was most recently Chief Development Officer and General Manager of New Digital Businesses at BBVA Group, and has previously held senior business and corporate development, partnering and business unit leadership roles at PayPal, Nokia and GE Capital. Mr Paavola holds an MBA from INSEAD and a master's degree in economics from Helsinki School of Economics. He will be based at the Adecco Group's global headquarters, in Zurich.

Alain Dehaze, CEO of Adecco Group, said: "Teppo is a proven leader with a strong track-record of establishing and growing digital start-ups, including within multinational organisations. As part of our 'Perform, Transform, Innovate' strategy, the Adecco Group is establishing leading global platforms that span the complete HR solutions space, including online staffing, digital permanent recruitment and freelance. As these new digital businesses scale up and expand geographically, Teppo's knowledge and expertise will be an invaluable asset."

"Technology is redefining the boundaries of the HR solutions industry and transforming the world of work," said Teppo Paavola. "The Adecco Group has already begun to embrace this significant opportunity, embedding digital at the heart of everything it does. I am very excited to join its journey and look forward to leveraging my experience in digital transformation, across multiple industries and geographies, to make my own contribution to the future of work."

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading HR solutions partner. We provide more than 700,000 people with permanent and flexible employment every day. With more than 34,000 employees in 60 countries, we transform the world of work one job at a time. Our colleagues serve more than 100,000 organisations with the talent, HR services and cutting-edge technology they need to succeed in an ever-changing global economy. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that meets social needs while driving business innovation. Our culture of inclusivity, fairness and teamwork empowers individuals and organisations, fuels economies, and builds better societies. These values resonate with our employees, who voted us in the top five on the Great Place to Work - World's Best Workplaces 2018 list, for the second year running. We make the future work for everyone.

The Adecco Group is based in Zurich, Switzerland. Adecco Group AG is registered in Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN). The group is powered by nine lead brands: Adecco, Modis, Badenoch & Clark, Spring Professional, Lee Hecht Harrison, Pontoon, Adia, YOSS and General Assembly.