Altitudes Expands Online Offering With Bespoke Charter Booking Service

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 11, 2018

- Bespoke charter booking and exclusive empty legs will be available on the Altitudes website, altitudesmagazine.com

- New online facility is powered by international private aviation company FLYINGGROUP Middle East located in Dubai South (DWC)

- Completes Altitudes' online business aviation offering, with news, features, brokerage directory, aircraft sales listing and charter service booking

Altitudes, the leading business aviation title, completed its online offering to readers with the launch of a bespoke charter booking service through its global website on 10th December.

Powered by FLYINGGROUP Middle East, the charter booking service offers a vast range of aircraft, from an Airbus ACJ to a Pilatus PC-12, to suit the needs of private jet users anywhere in the world. In addition, there will be a selection of exclusive empty legs offers, which will be updated every 24 hours.

Jill Stockbridge, Editor Altitudes, said: "Over the last six months, since the launch of the Altitudes website, we have gradually expanded the variety of services we offer to our readership. Initially, we simply reflected the regional magazines, offering features, news and insight into aviation, travel and lifestyle to our high net worth readership. Leveraging the global reach of the website, we have since introduced the brokerage directory and the aircraft sales listing. Now, thanks to our partnership with FLYINGGROUP, we can complete the circle and offer readers everything for their private aviation needs, from charter to purchase."

She added: "We aim to continue to develop the website, and expand the scope of information and services available through the portal."

The new service is powered by FLYINGGROUP, a global player in private aviation, offering aircraft charter, management, maintenance and ground handling services from offices in Europe and the Middle East.

Mark Hardman, Managing Director FLYINGGROUP Middle East, said: "We are pleased and proud to be working closely with a respected title such as Altitudes. We have the same goals; to offer an impeccable and personal service to private aircraft charterers and owners throughout the world."

Our expertise in the aviation industry, coupled with their technology and the global reach of the website will ensure charter customers benefit from our commitment to service excellence with a bespoke service that caters completely for private or business needs."

Altitudes

Now under the ownership of Pinpoint Media Group, Altitudes magazine was launched in 2003 in Cannes, France, to offer industry insight, advice and interesting articles for a select group of high net worth individuals involved in private aviation. The title was a success and soon became Altitudes Europe, as regional titles were launched in the Middle East, Russia and Asia. Since its inception, Altitudes has become the must-read publication for owners and operators of private jets, fixed wing and rotary aircraft, and provides its readers the perfect networking platform.

The launch of the www.altitudesmagazine.com website in 2018 gave the title a truly global reach and has enabled Altitudes to expand the scope of services it offers to readers, to include broker information, aircraft sales listing and now bespoke charter services.

FLYINGGROUP

FLYINGGROUP was founded in 1995 and quickly became the point of reference for private and business flying in Benelux and France.

Employing over 150 experienced aviation professionals and having more than 40 aircraft under management the FLYINGGROUP is both an established and trusted brand. Furthermore, they guarantee flexible and efficient bespoke solutions, expertly tailored to the client's need.

FLYINGGROUP has a team of in-house specialists covering aircraft management, charter and aircraft sales. These experienced professionals can be trusted to find proactive and cost efficient solutions to every situation. A guaranteed professional approach that saves the customer time and money.

FLYINGGROUP opened offices in the Middle East in 2017 in support of both existing and new customers. Dubai South (DWC) being the ideal location to interface with not only our Middle East clients, but those from India, CIS, Pakistan and Africa.

