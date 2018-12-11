sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

London, December 10

11 December 2018

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 30 November 2018 was 222.44 pence (31 October 2018: 230.93 pence per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 30 November 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Ten largest shareholdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy plc43.05.0
FairFX Group plc36.319.4
Northgate plc33.66.3
STV Group plc26.919.6
De La Rue plc25.05.1
Woodford PCT plc10.41.4
GI Dynamics Inc5.048.4
Board Intelligence Ltd*3.8 *
Cenkos Securities plc2.86.9
Leaf Clean Energy Co2.830.0
Total of ten largest shareholdings189.6
Other investments31.5
Cash and accruals1.3
Total NAV222.4

*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2018 PR Newswire