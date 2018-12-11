Arix Bioscience plc: Arix Appoints Dr Christian Schetter as Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR)

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Experienced industry Executive joins investment team to support portfolio development

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, today announces the appointment of Dr Christian Schetter as Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR). Christian has over 20 years' industry experience across the life sciences sector, and joins Arix from German immuno-oncology company Rigontec GmbH, where he was CEO for four years before its acquisition by MSD.

Joe Anderson, Chief Investment Officer at Arix said:"I am delighted to welcome Christian to the team. He has a track record of creating companies that foster exciting science and securing impressive exits. His extensive experience of building companies in the life science industrywill greatly benefit Arixas we continue to build on our existing investments and leverage our extensive pipeline."

Christian Schetter commented:"Arix has a varied portfolio of innovative companies that it is committed to building and developing. Arix has grown significantly since its IPO and not only built a diverse portfolio, but also a unique group of industry and academic partners, and a talented international investment team. I am very excited to join Arix and look forward to supporting the team in evolving this pipeline as we build the next generation of world leading biotech companies."

Dr Schetter has over 20 years' experience in the life science industry. In 2017, as CEO of Rigontec GmbH, he led the company to a successful acquisition by MSD valued at EUR 115m with an additional EUR 349m in potential milestone payments. Prior to his role at Rigontec GmbH, Christian was President and CEO of Neovii Biotech (previously Fresenius Biotech). During his tenure, one antibody product was brought to market and the indication for another product expanded. Christian was also instrumental in selling Fresenius Biotech to the Neopharm Group, Israel, to form Neovii Biotech and positioning it as a successful standalone business. He was SVP of European Operations at Coley Pharmaceutical Group and Managing Director of Coley GmbH. Christian was part of the leadership team which built Coley Pharmaceuticals from inception through multiple financing rounds, a NASDAQ IPO and, following several significant pharma deals, to a trade sale to Pfizer in 2007.

Before entering the life science industry, Christian was successfully performing academic research at the Max Planck Institute in Martinsried, Germany. He received his undergraduate degree and PhD from the University of Cologne and did postdoctoral research in oncology and virology at the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California.

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation. Headquartered in London and with an office in New York, Arix Bioscience sources, finances and builds world class healthcare and life science businesses addressing medical innovation at all stages of development. Operations are supported by privileged access to breakthrough academic science and strategic relationships with leading research accelerators and global pharmaceutical companies.

Arix Bioscience plc is listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

