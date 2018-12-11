Hotel Chocolat Group: Hotel Chocolat New York Opens

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Hotel Chocolat is pleased to announce the opening of its New York store, at 441 Lexington Avenue, NY 10017.

Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said:

"As we evolve into international markets, our core "More Cocoa, Less Sweet" mantra gains traction across the globe. In Tokyo our hot chocolat and sculpted chocolate batons were an instant sell-out, whereas New Yorkers went wild for our peanut pralines when we opened here yesterday. This is a hugely exciting time to be at the helm of Hotel Chocolat, as the brand continues to grow and prove popular with locals in overseas markets, making more people happy through the power of chocolate."

For further information:

Hotel Chocolat Group plc c/o Citigate

+ 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Peter Harris, Co-founder and Development Director Matt Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer Citigate Dewe Rogerson - Financial PR + 44 (0) 20 7638 9571 Angharad Couch Ellen Wilton Liberum Capital Limited - Nominated Advisor and Broker + 44 (0) 20 3100 2222 Clayton Bush

Notes to Editors:

Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinctive brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of stores in the UK and abroad. The Group has a cocoa plantation and eco-hotel in Saint Lucia, offering complete cocoa immersion thorough tree-to-bar experiences and wellness treatments. The Group also has a flagship restaurant and cocoa roastery in London's Borough Market: Rabot 1745. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.

