sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,05 Euro		-0,20
-6,15 %
WKN: A2AHZ5 ISIN: GB00BYZC3B04 Ticker-Symbol: H0C 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOTEL CHOCOLAT GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
11.12.2018 | 08:08
(8 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(1 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Hotel Chocolat Group: Hotel Chocolat New York Opens

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Hotel Chocolat is pleased to announce the opening of its New York store, at 441 Lexington Avenue, NY 10017.

Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Chocolat, said:

"As we evolve into international markets, our core "More Cocoa, Less Sweet" mantra gains traction across the globe. In Tokyo our hot chocolat and sculpted chocolate batons were an instant sell-out, whereas New Yorkers went wild for our peanut pralines when we opened here yesterday. This is a hugely exciting time to be at the helm of Hotel Chocolat, as the brand continues to grow and prove popular with locals in overseas markets, making more people happy through the power of chocolate."

For further information:

Hotel Chocolat Group plc c/o Citigate


+ 44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Angus Thirlwell, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Harris, Co-founder and Development Director

Matt Pritchard, Chief Financial Officer

Citigate Dewe Rogerson - Financial PR

+ 44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Angharad Couch

Ellen Wilton

Liberum Capital Limited - Nominated Advisor and Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Clayton Bush

Notes to Editors:

Hotel Chocolat is a premium British chocolatier with a strong and distinctive brand. The business was founded in 1993 by Angus Thirlwell and Peter Harris and has traded under the Hotel Chocolat brand since 2003. The Group sells its products online and through a network of stores in the UK and abroad. The Group has a cocoa plantation and eco-hotel in Saint Lucia, offering complete cocoa immersion thorough tree-to-bar experiences and wellness treatments. The Group also has a flagship restaurant and cocoa roastery in London's Borough Market: Rabot 1745. The Group was admitted to trading on AIM in 2016.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hotel Chocolat Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/530204/Hotel-Chocolat-New-York-Opens


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE