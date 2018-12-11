Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Announcement regarding the revised Corporate Governance Rating 11-Dec-2018 / 06:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti Bank / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: Announcement regarding the revised Corporate Governance Rating DATE: December 11, 2018 Our Bank has signed an agreement with JCR Eurasia Rating, which is an authorized rating agency operating under the license of the Capital Markets Board of Turkey ("CMB") in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles issued by the CMB, on 17.07.2018 for a period of two years. As a result of JCR Eurasia Rating's assessment for 2018, our Bank's Corporate Governance compliance score has been revised up to 9.60 from 9.51 (over 10) and the outlook has been maintained as Positive. The Bank's overall Corporate Governance Rating is determined, in compliance with the relevant regulations of the CMB, under the weighted four sub-sections. Compliance levels in each of the four main sections with comparison to the previous years are as below. The rise in three sub-sections in 2018 has increased the Bank's overall compliance score. Main Weight Dec 11, 2017 Dec 11, 2018 Sections Shareholders 25% 9,22 9,22 Disclosure 25% 9,40 9,67 and Transparency Stakeholders 15% 9,57 9,72 Board of 35% 9,66 9,76 Directors Corporate 9,51 9,60 Governance Overall Score The Bank will remain to be within the scope of Borsa Istanbul Corporate Governance Index due to its overall corporate governance compliance score being higher than the threshold score of "7". Corporate Governance Rating Report prepared by JCR Eurasia Rating is accessible on the Bank's Investor Relations website www.garantiyatirimciiliskileri.com [1] and www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [2] In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti Bank Contact Garanti Bank Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garanti.com.tr ........................................ www.garantiinvestorrelations.com [2] .................................... ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 6834 EQS News ID: 756375 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5dd83f03d253435af513f379561b2d12&application_id=756375&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=595ef4909981a1f1a77eaa7d6eb493a3&application_id=756375&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2018 01:55 ET (06:55 GMT)