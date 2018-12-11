Idag den 11 december 2018 offentliggjorde Quimper AB, ett pressmeddelande med information om ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i Ahlsell AB (publ). Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget. Med anledning av ovan beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Ahlsell AB (publ) (AHSL, ISIN-kod SE0009155005, orderboks-ID 128388) ska observationsnoteras. Today on December 11, 2018, Quimper AB, published a press release with information about a public cash offer to the shareholders in Ahlsell AB (publ). The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to raise such a bid in respect of the company. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Ahlsell AB (publ) (AHSL, ISIN-kod SE0009155005, order book ID 128388), will be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Emelie Thordewall eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB