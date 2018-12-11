

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 610 million pounds compared to 493 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 94.7 pence compared to 64.2 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 633 million pounds from 537 million pounds, previous year. Underlying earnings per share was 98.4 pence compared to 69.9 pence.



Group revenue increased 19% to 2.25 billion pounds in the first half from 1.90 billion pounds, previous year, with good growth in each of its markets. Group rental revenue increased 18% to 2.07 billion pounds for the period.



The Board has increased the interim dividend 18% to 6.5 pence per share. This will be paid on 6 February 2019 to shareholders on the register on 18 January 2019.



The Group expects full year results to be ahead of its prior expectations and the Board continues to look to the medium term with confidence.



