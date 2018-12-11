

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity Plc. (ELTA.L) reported that its preliminary loss on ordinary activities after taxation attributable to owners of the Group for the full Year ended 30 September 2018 was 50 million pounds or 131.01 pence per share compared to profit of 172 million pounds or 445.83 pence per share in the previous year.



Loss on Ordinary Activities before Taxation was 52 million pounds compared to profit of from 176 million pounds in the prior year.



The Board has declared a first Special Dividend of fiscal year 2019 of 140 million pounds or 365 pence per share payable on 14th December 2018 and intends to pay further dividends following all material disposals and annual dividends of 10 million funded from cashflows from portfolio companies.



The Board said it can confirm that the principal risks of the Company, including those which would threaten its future performance, solvency or liquidity, have been robustly assessed throughout the year ended 30th September 2018, and that processes are in place to continue this assessment.



