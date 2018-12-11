PGIM Investments continues to expand its global UCITS footprint with the addition of its first ESG equity fund joining a number of fixed income funds incorporating an ESG process. Sub-advised by QMA, the actively managed PGIM QMA Global Core Equity ESG Fund evaluates the ESG status of every security in the global core equity universe and integrates these insights into the fund, aiming to avoid the worst ESG offenders while maintaining performance expectations.

PGIM Investments is the global manufacturer and fund distributor of PGIM, the $1 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU)-a top-10 investment manager globally.* QMA is PGIM's quantitative equity and global multi-asset solutions manager.

"We're pleased to provide a new investment solution for investors who want the potential benefit of ESG factors," said Stuart Parker, president and CEO of PGIM Investments. "The ESG equity fund, like the rest of our platform, draws from PGIM's multi-manager model, bringing PGIM Investments' and QMA's capabilities to serve a significant need for ESG products from global clients."

ESG investing is estimated at more than $20 trillion-or a quarter of all professionally managed assets around the world**. The fund joins a number of fixed income UCITS that factor ESG into their strategies. The current UCITS platform, launched in 2013, has grown to 28 funds. Domiciled in Ireland, the UCITS platform spans multiple sectors in fixed income, equity and real estate with 16 country registrations across Europe and Asia. The platform has grown to $3.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2018, growing 24 percent in the last year.

"Our proprietary way of looking at data allows QMA to integrate ESG factors into portfolios aiming for performance comparable to non-ESG holdings," said Andrew Dyson, QMA chairman and CEO. "This process-which also solves for the industry-wide challenge of data sparsity when investing in ESG-is built around our time-tested core investment strategy that identifies alpha opportunities using value, growth and quality factors."

Specifically, the PGIM QMA Global Core Equity ESG Fund:

Provides the ability to substitute less attractive ESG stocks for companies with better ESG metrics without any change to performance expectation.

Draws on QMA's ESG approach and proprietary methodology on data completion to solve the issue of data sparsity while seeking to maximize returns.

Employs a client-driven focus that can be tailored to specific ESG needs with full transparency.

Seeks to consistently capture alpha to achieve financial objectives through fundamental insights which are systematically applied through an actively managed, disciplined and adaptive strategy.

Employs a data-driven holistic approach to ESG investing that focuses on financially relevant, material ESG items that are both industry-specific and systemic in nature.

Incorporates carefully crafted ESG risk factors focused on Sustainability Accounting Standards Board materiality and carbon emissions into its investment process.

The UCITS strategy draws upon QMA's research recently detailed in a study published by the company, Integrating ESG in Portfolio Construction.

All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of capital.

About PGIM Investments and PGIM Funds

PGIM Investments LLC offers more than 100 funds globally across a broad spectrum of asset classes and investment styles. All products draw on PGIM's globally diversified investment platform that encompasses the expertise of managers across fixed income, equities and real estate.

PGIM Funds plc is an Ireland-domiciled UCITS umbrella fund serving institutional and wholesale investors across the globe. The PGIM QMA Global Core Equity ESG Fund is currently registered in the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Sweden, Switzerland (institutional only), Luxembourg, Singapore (institutional only) and Spain. For a full list of funds available in your region, visit pgimfunds.com.

About QMA

QMA applies a disciplined, research-driven approach that seeks to identify and capture alpha opportunities, and combines factor exposures to create diversified, risk-aware strategies designed for long-term, consistent performance. Founded in 1975, QMA manages portfolios for a worldwide institutional client base, including corporate and public pension plans, endowments and foundations, multi-employer pension plans, and sub-advisory accounts for other financial services companies. As of Sept. 30, 2018, QMA had approximately $128.1 billion in assets under management.

About PGIM

With 15 consecutive years of positive third-party institutional net flows, PGIM, the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2018. PGIM's businesses offer a range of investment solutions for retail and institutional investors around the world across a broad range of asset classes, including fundamental equity, quantitative equity, public fixed income, private fixed income, real estate and commercial mortgages. Its businesses have offices in 15 countries across five continents. For more information about PGIM, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc.'s additional businesses offer a variety of products and services, including life insurance, annuities and retirement-related services. Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, a company incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information visit news.prudential.com.

*As ranked in Pensions Investments' Top Money Managers list, May 2018; based on Prudential Financial, Inc. total worldwide assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2017.

**Source: Kell, G. (2018 July). The Remarkable Rise of ESG. Forbes.

