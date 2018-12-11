Personetics to Speak on Artificial Intelligence for Customer Insights in Finance at the Luxembourg Bankers' Association Event

Event will be held 13 December at the Luxembourg Chambers of Commerce

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Personetics will present its industry-first Self-Driving Finance solutions at the Luxembourg Bankers' Association Event. Personetics will be joining technology leaders such as IBM, Amazon Web Services and SAS, presenting AI and Big Data solutions for customer insights in finance.

Self-Driving Finance offers a novel way to simplify financial decision-making - using AI to safely and effortlessly guide consumers and businesses towards their financial goals. Using self-driving finance capabilities, banks are able to provide retail, small business and wealth management customers with varying degrees of guidance in managing their finances, ranging from real-time insights to personalized recommendations and automated money management.

Event details:

Date: 13 December 2018 @ 14:00 - 17:30

Location: Chambre de Commerce - 7, rue Alcide de Gasperi L-2981, Luxembourg

Registration: https://www.abbl.lu/events/artificial-intelligence-for-customer-insight-in-finance/

About Personetics

Personetics is the leading provider of customer-facing AI solution for financial services and the company behind the industry's first Self-Driving Finance platform.

Harnessing the power of AI, Personetics' Self-Driving Finance solutions are used by the world's largest financial institutions to transform digital banking into the center of the customer's financial life - providing real-time personalized insight and advice, automating financial decisions, and simplifying day-to-day money management.

Serving over 50 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics has the largest direct customer impact of any AI solution provider in banking today. Personetics now counts among its customers 4 of the top 5 US banks and 6 of the top 12 banks in North America and Europe, as well as other leading banks throughout the world.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics is a rapidly growing company with offices in New York, London, Singapore and Tel Aviv. The company has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

For more information, visit http://personetics.com.

Self-Driving Finance is a trademark of Personetics Technologies Ltd.