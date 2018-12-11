Motive Partners Announces Acquisition of Finantix

NEW YORK and LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Finantix is a leading provider of technology enabling the digitalization of omni-channel advisory, sales and servicesprocesses of private banks, wealth managers and insurance companies.

Motive Partners today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Finantix. Motive Partners will support Finantix and its founders in continuing to build out their market leading suite of products and expand their geographic footprint in to core growth markets.

Finantix is an established, global financial technology provider with a focus on private banks, wealth managers and insurance companies. Finantix offers a suite of software components, accelerators, APIs and engines that collectively support the digitalization of sales, onboarding, advisory, products origination, services and transactions throughout the client life-cycle, across channels and devices for mass affluent to ultra-high net worth clients.

The announced transaction follows strong financial results at Finantix, with the company having experienced significant growth in recent years.

Scott Kauffman, Partner at Motive Partners, commented: "Finantix founders, Ralf Emmerich and Alessandro Tonchia, supported by a strong management team, have demonstrated their ability to create a compelling product, bringing a leading technology platform to an ever-increasing set of blue chip clients. We are excited to back the Finantix team and together focus on opportunities to make Finantix a globally recognized leader in its space."

Finantix has grown in recent years to over 250 specialists in 7 cities, with further expansion planned as Finantix and Motive Partners capitalize on the international opportunity, with substantial opportunities to continue to grow in Europe, Asia and to enter the US market. Motive Labs, the operational and technology value creation team of Motive Partners, will also work in conjunction with Finantix and its team to accelerate growth by supporting continued technology development and international expansion across Motive Labs' international ecosystem. Other significant opportunities for value creation include further product development in response to strong customer demand and accelerated expansion through potential strategic acquisitions.

Finantix founders and the management team will continue to lead the company to achieve the shared vision and to ensure high service quality to all existing and future clients.

Ralf Emmerich, Co-founder of Finantix, commented: "Our rapid growth is based upon the strength of our front office and multi-channel components, which are recognized as best in class for their solid architecture, rich functionality, sophistication, flexibility and ability to enable effective sales, advisory, onboarding, products origination and management processes for private banks, wealth managers and insurance companies. Motive Partners' experience growing financial technology businesses on a global scale, combined with their extensive network, makes them an ideal partner for the next stage of our growth."

Andy Stewart , Industry Partner at Motive Partners, added: "We see substantial opportunity within this space, with Finantix well positioned to continue their strong growth. Motive Partners will bring to bear our sector-specialist expertise and capabilities to build on the company's strong foundations to achieve our shared vision."

Proskauer and EY served as advisors to Motive Partners in connection with the transaction. Osborne Clarke served as legal advisor to Finantix in connection with the transaction.

About Finantix

Finantix has a global customer base spanning over 45 countries, acquired over more than 15 years' experience distilled into its flagship Finantix Components product and supported from eight offices across Europe, North America and Asia. Finantix Components are trusted by some of the world's largest banks, insurers and wealth managers and offer a broad, solid and proven library of multi-country, multi-jurisdiction, multi-channel, omni-device reusable software modules, widgets, engines, connectors and APIs that help leading financial institutions digitize and transform key processes in the financial services industry.

About Motive Partners

Motive Partners is a sector specialist investment firm that is focused on technology enabled companies that power the financial services industry. Based in New York and London and comprised of investors, operators and innovators, Motive Partners brings differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities to create long-term value in financial technology companies.

More information on Motive Partners can be found at http://www.motivepartners.com.