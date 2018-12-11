Kofax, Inc.: Kofax RPA Wins DM Award for Artificial Intelligence / Robotic Process Automation Product of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018, a leading supplier of intelligent automation (IA) software to digitally transform end-to-end business processes, today announced Kofax RPA was named "AI / Robotic Process Automation Product of the Year" at the 2018 DM Awards, a prestigious awards program conducted by Document Manager Magazine.



"By enabling organisations to easily and cost effectively scale their RPA deployments across the enterprise, we've raised the bar with Intelligent Automation - the next generation of RPA. We are pleased that the readers of DM Magazine recognise this and honored to receive this award. It is a testament to our success and leadership in the market," said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. "As the only vendor with cognitive capture, RPA, process orchestration and analytics in its own software portfolio, Kofax is creating value for our customers as they manage and scale RPA throughout their organisations."

Each autumn, Document Manager Magazine invites its readership to nominate innovative products and companies in document and content management, imaging and capture, and workflow and business process management for its annual awards. A list of finalists in each category is then compiled for voting via the magazine's website to determine the winner for each category. Winners were announced at the 2018 DM Awards gala held at the Radisson Blu Edwardian in London on November 23, 2018.

In conjunction with its win for AI / RPA, Kofax achieved finalist status in six additional categories: "Accounts Payable / Invoicing Product of the Year," "Data Capture / Recognition Product of the Year," "Imaging Product of the Year: Workgroup," "Mobile Capture Product of the Year," "Workflow / BPM Product of the Year," and "Software Product of the Year."

Kofax RPA is currently available for a free 12-month trial enabling organisations to assess the award-winning software in a full production, risk-free environment to automate their slow, labor intensive, error prone and expensive processes.

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading supplier of software and solutions to automate and digitally transform human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. These can dramatically improve customer engagement, greatly reduce operating costs, mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Its broad range of software and solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on premise, and include robotic process automation, business process management, multichannel capture and other critically important capabilities. These provide a rapid return on investment to over 20,000 Kofax customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com .

© 2018 Kofax, Inc. Kofax is a registered trademark of Kofax Limited.

Source: KOFAX