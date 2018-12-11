Skybox Security Appoints Amrit Williams as Vice President of Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2018, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, announced today that Amrit Williams has joined the company as vice president of products. Williams brings to the company more than 20 years of product innovation and thought leadership in the cybersecurity space. As the head of product management, he will be responsible for driving the Skybox Security Suite's product roadmap, focusing on the continuing evolution of the company's core security management platform and applications addressing firewall, security policy, vulnerability and threat management.



"Amrit has an incredible track record of conceiving, developing and delivering to market dozens of award-winning products in both the consumer and enterprise security arenas," said Gidi Cohen, CEO for Skybox Security. "He has a keen eye to connect the dots between security management challenges and emerging technology trends, giving customers a top-tier experience and major value out of the solution. He is a tremendous addition to our leadership team as we meet and anticipate needs in the market."

Williams' appointment comes at a time when Skybox is poised to seize a tremendous market opportunity. The company has experienced significant market growth over the past four years and now serves customers in more than 50 countries. The growth has been fueled by enterprises seeking to integrate their vast and varied security data sources, gain insight into their attack surface and reduce the risk of cyberattacks. Especially as cybersecurity positions have continued to be hard to fill, interest in automated solutions that can intelligently prioritize risk exposures and response has spiked, poising Skybox for continued success in its established and expanding markets.

"I thrive in organizations that are focused on helping their customers succeed through innovative products, which is what attracted me to Skybox," said Williams. "The company was a pioneer in security analytics, and its solutions have helped organizations keep up with the fast-changing nature of vulnerabilities and security weaknesses in their network. I'm looking forward to pushing the boundaries of what's possible as Skybox and the security market both continue to evolve."

Throughout his career, Williams has led security companies to advance product innovation at early and growth stage enterprises including McAfee, nCircle, BigFix, IBM and CloudPassage. Additionally, as a research and security strategist for the Information Security and Risk Practice at Gartner, Inc., Williams was influential in defining the burgeoning security category - coining the term "security information and event management" (SIEM) - while conducting analysis in multiple research areas including vulnerability and threat management, network security and risk management.

Skybox arms security leaders with the broadest set of solutions for cybersecurity management. By integrating with more than 120 networking and security technologies, the Skybox Security Suite provides the context needed for informed and timely action, combining attack vector analytics and advanced threat intelligence to continuously analyze vulnerabilities in your environment and correlate them with exploits in the wild. This gives the insight needed to improve and automate security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management in physical, virtual and cloud environments.

