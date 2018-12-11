CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats Signs with Intapp

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PARIS, France, Dec. 11, 2018, a leading provider of business applications for professional services firms, today announced that one of France's top business law firms, CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats (CMS FL), has decided to implement the Intapp Professional Services Platform to support the firm in optimising business processes and improving overall financial performance. The firm is aiming to simplify its front office processes by streamlining the entire client matter lifecycle from first touch to final outcome, covering all areas from new business development, unified business acceptance and compliant time management.



In a recent survey conducted by Intapp and Calibrate Legal which sought to learn more about the client lifecycle, it was reported that data gaps are limiting most firms' ability to execute business development effectively. By introducing the Intapp Professional Services Platform, CMS FL will gain a major advantage over other firms by having clear insights into everything from risk management to time recording that can inform key strategies, doing so with a data driven approach.

Phillippe Grousset, General Director at CMS FL, comments: "At a time of huge opportunity for CMS FL, we knew we needed to position ourselves above the competition. Our vision and strategy has always been about putting our clients first by providing innovated and high value-added legal solutions. By investing in the Intapp Professional Services Platform, we have the ability to deliver greater successes for our clients while also making it easier for our lawyers to conduct business day-to-day. We will be able to use the data insights from the platform to inform us strategically on upcoming projects and help us excel as a firm."

Chris Turk, Regional Vice President of Intapp EMEA, comments: "The momentum we are seeing in new key regions, such as France, is phenomenal and we're delighted to welcome CMS FL to the global Intapp community. We look forward to delivering services across the entire client lifecycle, helping CMS FL to drive efficiency in its entire front office processes allowing them to enhance profitability and performance."

This showcases key growth in the EMEA market for Intapp after recent wins in Continental Europe including Denmark, Spain, Portugal, Finland and Italy.

About Intapp

Intapp provides software and services that enable professional services and capital markets firms to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace, enhancing their ability to win more business, operate efficiently, manage risk and drive project and client success. Over 1,100 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 400 capital markets and advisory firms, rely on us. We offer a professional services platform - purpose-built for this industry - spanning the entire client life cycle, with solutions for client development, business acceptance and client delivery. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com .

About CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats

CMS Francis Lefebvre Avocats is one of France's leading law firms. The firm offers a multidisciplinary service, reliable advice, a comprehensive grasp of each case and a responsive, attentive and personal relationship with its clients in France and worldwide throughout CMS.

As a top 10 global law firm, CMS, is highly qualified to assist with projects through its 73 offices in 41 countries worldwide. With 4,500 lawyers, CMS member firms provide expert advice that is tailored to all local and international needs.

