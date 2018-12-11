ONOT is launched today on the world's top 5 digital currency exchange KuCoin

SINAPORE, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ONO, the world's largest blockchain social network, announces that Singapore exchange KuCoin will open three trading pairs of ONOT/BTC, ONOT/ETH and ONOT/USDT. According to the official announcement of KuCoin, the ONOT exchange service will be opened at 16:00 Singapore time today, and the transaction will officially start at 18:00.

KuCoin Exchange is committed to providing users with a richer investment choice. Since its establishment one year ago, it has launched more than 180 blockchain projects, supporting about 400 trading pairs, and the number of trading pairs ranks among the top 10 in the world's major exchanges. With its strict currency review standards and good industry reputation, KuCoin has also attracted more than 30 global start-up projects. Among them, GOCoin, such as GO, LOOM and PHX, have all achieved a 10-fold increase.

In 2018, the project led the global cryptocurrencies to cross the bulls and bears. ONOT is the only one of the ten projects in the world that was launched on the KuCoin exchange in the fourth quarter of 2018. ONO's officially published white paper V2.3 shows that ONOT is the only circulation certificate of ONO Social Network. Its initial circulation is 75 billion, and it has a mechanism of annual incremental issuance and destruction. The total amount will remain at 100 billion. At present, the total amount of ONOT circulating in the market is 12 billion, accounting for 16% of the total initial issuance.

ONO dApp entered the European market through EU GDPR compliance in early November and currently has over 4 million registered users and approximately 800,000 community supporters from 189 countries. Earlier, US-listed company Agora Holdings Inc announced in Toronto that its 51%-owned subsidiary, eSilkroad Network, signed an LOI mutual assistance strategy agreement with ONO to help ONO expand its user base globally.

In the ONO value network ecosystem, the ONOchain, which will be officially launched in 2019, will serve as the underlying public chain with a multi-layer historical database for purchasing RAM, supporting millions of TPS, for API nodes, and secure content retention. It will have the characteristics of a large amount of storage delivered.

Risk Warning: Digital currencies are a high-risk investment. Please be cautious in purchasing according to your risk-taking ability and pay attention to investment risks.