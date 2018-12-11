NVM Platform honored for improving customer service technology and customer experience

NewVoiceMedia,a Vonage Company (NYSE:VG) and leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions,announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named NVM Platform as a 2018 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine

"We are delighted to have won the 2018 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine for our NVM Platform," says Dennis Fois, president of NewVoiceMedia. "Our cloud contact center and inside sales platform is helping companies transform their sales performance and deliver an exceptional customer experience. This recognition underscores our commitment to help organizations improve and compete on CX to grow their businesses."

NVM's global cloud telephony platform is an intelligent, multi-tenant contact center and inside sales solution that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM software for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NVM ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Congratulations toNewVoiceMedia for being awarded a 2018 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award.The NVM Platform was selected fordemonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience," commented Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC"We're pleased to recognize its achievement."

This 13th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

AboutNewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia, a Vonage Company, is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

In November 2018, NewVoiceMedia was acquired by Vonage (NYSE:VG), a business cloud communications leader.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

