Kao Data and euNetworks are working together on a hyperscale data traffic route to the Harlow Data Centre Campus

Kao Data Campus provides a new strategic location between Dublin and Amsterdam, avoiding London

North London artery enables low latency connectivity to data centre clusters

Kao Data, the home of innovation and UK's leading entrant to the wholesale colocation market, has announced it is working with euNetworks, a Western European bandwidth infrastructure provider. This enables the delivery of high-density fibre and duct to the Kao Data, Harlow based data centre campus north of London. The new infrastructure provides unique routing opportunities, taking advantage of Harlow's strategic location between core hyperscale campuses in Dublin and Amsterdam. It also offers fast connection to Slough, to the West of London, and Docklands in the East of London.

Kao Data Invests in euNetworks High Density Fibre as Part of a North London Artery (Photo: Business Wire)

As the UK continues its strong position in the international data centre market, a series of significant investments in high-density fibre routes are underway to support hyperscale data traffic requirements. With the strategic location of this facility and evolving demand opportunities spanning from Enfield, Waltham Forest, Welwyn Garden City across to Harlow, this partnership and roll out of fibre comes at an important time.

Jan Daan Luycks, CEO, Kao Data stated, "Massive data traffic increase is driving data centre market growth. It is essential that Kao Data is investing in guaranteed access to the most advanced and dense data capability. This attracts customers from the widest base, from hyperscalers, financial, retail, media and enterprise. Kao Data's recent OCP Ready status demonstrates our forward thinking in the market. Combine that with access to euNetworks' fibre network and it is a compelling customer opportunity."

Kevin Dean, Chief Marketing Officer at euNetworks, said, "We are focused on the delivery of fibre based infrastructure to data centres across our Pan European footprint. We continue to invest in our network footprint with high fibre count cable and duct. This enables the growing bandwidth needs of data centres and data campuses, and the customers needing access into these sites. The region is growing in importance for many of our customers, as they seek alternate routes between key hyperscale hubs. We're delighted we will be able to offer our multi-terabit bandwidth services at Kao Data and beyond."

About Kao Data

Situated in the London-Stansted-Cambridge technology corridor, the £200m Kao Data Campus provides around 150,000 sq.ft technical space and 35MW power for IT equipment. The site comprises four 8.8MW data centres, each divided into four 2.2MW Technology Suites. Served by a dedicated and redundant 43,5MVA power supply, the quality of the design, construction and systems installation has helped Kao Data achieve BREEAM excellent certification. The technical capability, hyper-connectivity strategy and secure data resilience of the Kao Data Campus makes it ideally placed to support both cloud and hybrid-cloud solutions for a range of enterprise businesses, including financial services, life sciences, defence and the health sector.

For more details, please visit www.kaodata.com

About euNetworks

euNetworks is a bandwidth infrastructure company, owning and operating 14 fibre based metropolitan networks connected with a high capacity intercity backbone covering 49 cities in 15 countries across Europe. The company leads the market in data centre connectivity, directly connecting over 360 today. euNetworks is also a leading cloud connectivity provider, directly connecting 14 cloud platforms with access to a further 7. The company offers a targeted portfolio of metropolitan and long haul services including Dark Fibre, Wavelengths, and Ethernet. Wholesale, finance, content, media, data centre and enterprise customers benefit from euNetworks' unique inventory of fibre and duct based assets that are tailored to fulfil their high bandwidth needs.

For further information visit www.eunetworks.com.

