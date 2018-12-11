

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday, as investors cheered media reports suggesting that Chinese Vice Premier Liu, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have discussed trade issues despite a diplomatic row over the arrest of a senior Chinese businesswoman.



Traders also watched developments on the Brexit front after U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May postponed a critical parliamentary vote on the divorce deal.



The decision came after the PM failed to get support from enough of Tory MPs who said they were against the deal. More top Tories said they would vote against the deal, including May's former policy chief George Freeman MP.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points or 0.67 percent at 4,773 in opening deals after declining 1.5 percent in the previous session.



