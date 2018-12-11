The Clean Energy Council has tallied the numbers underlying Australia's large scale renewables boom. And big PV is shattering all records, with almost AU$11.5 billion in projects currently being constructed. More than half of the record-setting $20 billion in large scale renewable projects currently being installed in Australia are solar PV. The impressive figures were published today by the Clean Energy Council (CEC), which noted that the "billion-dollar economic boom" could be threatened if national energy policy is let to "languish". "The total value of the projects underway is double where ...

