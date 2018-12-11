Structural Health Monitoring Market Size Worth $4.34 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global structural health monitoring market size is estimated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2025, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. Growing investments in infrastructural development and government regulations mandating implementation of sensors and data acquisition systems to monitor structure health are expected to augment the market. Increasing age of existing bridges and dams and rising focus on infrastructural advancements including construction of new bridges, dams, buildings, and stadiums are also providing a push to the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Superior infrastructure is essential for regional development and it helps to increase productivity of the private as well as public sectors. Therefore, rapid infrastructural development across the globe is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market. These systems help in reducing cost by removing need for inspection staff and maintenance. Additionally, with ongoing advancements in technology, these systems are being used in applications such as diagnosing vessels and platforms in marine industries, aircraft frames in aerospace and defense, and inspection of large machines.

North America is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon owing to surging demand from applications such as bridges & dams and buildings & stadiums. However, Asia Pacific is poised to post the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the same period. This is owing to increasing investments in the civil infrastructure sector, along with industries such as aerospace, defense, marine, and manufacturing. Moreover, in 2014, the Chinese government laid down new regulations mandating use of SHM systems while building new architectural structures and bridges. They have restricted replacement time period for an embedded sensor to 20 years and three to five years for a sensor placed on the surface of the bridge. Furthermore, expanding production of oil sands and shale gas in regions such as Africa and Asia are anticipated to stir up the demand for structural health monitoring systems.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) Market By Solution, By Application (Bridges & Dams, Buildings & Stadiums, Vessels & Platforms), By Technology (Wired, Wireless), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/structural-health-monitoring-shm-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The hardware segment is likely to dominate the structural health monitoring market throughout the forecast period owing to higher cost of sensors and data acquisition systems as compared to that of software and services

In terms of application, the market for structural health monitoring is dominated by bridges & dams and the trend is estimated to continue until 2025. This is due to increasing investments in order to check for health of structures, thus ensuring public safety

Prominent industry participants include National Instruments Corporation; Structural Monitoring Systems; Digitexx Data Systems, Inc.; and Pure Technologies.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Router And Switch Market - The global router and switch market size is expected to exceed USD 41 billion by 2022.

The global router and switch market size is expected to exceed by 2022. System Integration Market - The global system integration market size was USD 259.9 billion in 2017

The global system integration market size was in 2017 Fog Computing Market - The global fog computing market size was estimated at USD 9.33 million in 2016.

- The global fog computing market size was estimated at in 2016. Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology Market - The global Millimeter Wave (MMW) Technology market size was valued at USD 426.5 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global structural health monitoring market based on solution, application, technology, and region:

Structural Health Monitoring Solution Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) Hardware Sensors Data Acquisition Systems Others Software & Services

Structural Health Monitoring Application Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) Bridges & Dams Building & Stadiums Vessels & Platforms Airframes & Wind Turbines Large Machines & Equipment

Structural Health Monitoring Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) Wired Wireless

Structural Health Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com