UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
PR Newswire
London, December 11
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM" or "the Company")
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
11 December 2018
Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited ("ASFML") (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.
For further information please contact:
Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Fax: 01481 745085
11 December 2018