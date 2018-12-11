UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("UKCM" or "the Company")

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

11 December 2018

Change of Alternative Investment Fund Manager

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited ("the Company") announces that, following the merger of Standard Life plc with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC in August 2017, the Company has appointed Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited ("ASFML") (previously Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited) as its alternative investment fund manager under the provisions of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive with effect from 10 December 2018. The appointment is on identical terms to the arrangements previously in place with Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited and the terms of the previous management agreement have been novated across to ASFML.



For further information please contact:

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 245 3151

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385

Fax: 01481 745085



