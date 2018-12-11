

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday, with a depressed pound, revival of trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese officials and a positive trading update from Ashtead boosting investor sentiment.



Meanwhile, after calling off a crunch House of Commons vote, Prime Minister Theresa May will now meet European leaders and EU officials in the hope of clinching a better Brexit deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 26 points or 0.38 percent at 6,747 in opening deals after closing 0.8 percent lower on Monday.



Mining shares were moving higher, with Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbing 1-2 percent.



Advertising giant WPP Group jumped 4 percent after it set out a new three-year plan to return the business to growth.



Ashtead Group rallied 3.4 percent. The industrial equipment rental company said it expects annual results to be ahead of prior expectations.



Carpetright soared 8.4 percent. After reporting a wider first-half loss, the carpet and floor coverings retailer said that it was making progress on its turnaround plan.



Outsourcing firm Interserve dropped more than 2 percent on saying it was in rescue talks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX