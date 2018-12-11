Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $1.4bn Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing Market

LONDON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) Market Report 2019-2029

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



Forecasts for Type (Single-mode and Multi-mode), Scattering (Rayleigh, Raman, and Brillouin), Operating Principle (OTDR and OFDR), Industry (Oil and Gas, Power and Utility, Safety and Security, Civil Engineering, Industrial) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world). Plus, Contract Tables & Analysis of Leading Companies

The continuously growing need for safety and security in industries including oil and gas, infrastructure security and civil engineering, has led Visiongain to publish this timely report on the DFOS opportunities and applications in these sectors. The DFOS market is expected to be valued $1.4 billion in 2019. The factors influencing the growth of the DFOS market include increasing applications in the oil and gas vertical, the reliability of distributed fibre optic sensors while working in challenging environments and increasing demand from the civil engineering vertical. However, factors such as high cost of distributed fibre optic sensor systems and lack of standardized assembly are likely to challenge the growth of DFOS market during the forecast period. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

Report highlights

• 164 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs

• Analysis of key players in Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing (DFOS) technologies

• Lockheed Martin

• Northrop Grumman

• Magal Security Systems

• QinetiQ Group

• CGG

• Baker Hughes

• Southwest Microwave

• Fotech Solutions

• NKT Photonics

• Future Fibre Technologies Ltd

• Silixa Ltd

• Global Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing market outlook and analysis from 2019-2029

• 150> major Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing (DFOS) contracts and projects

• 18 detailed tables of more than 150 significant DFOS contracts, projects & programmes

• Distributed Fibre Optics Sensing (DFOS) industry forecasts and analysis from 2019-2029

• Oil and Gas DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Civil Engineering DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Safety and Security DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Power and Utility DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Industrial DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) type projections, analysis and potential from 2019-2029

• Single mode Fibre Optic forecast 2019-2029

• Multi-mode Fibre Optic forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) market forecasts from 2019-2029

• US DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Canada DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Russia DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi DFOS Arabia forecast 2019-2029

• Oman DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• China DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Japan DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• India DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Germany DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• UK DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• France DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Nigeria DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Australia DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World DFOS forecast 2019-2029

• Target audience

• Leading Distributed Fibre Optic Sensing (DFOS) companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organizations

• Banks

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun atsara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/distributed-fibre-optic-sensing-dfos-market-report-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Emailsara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

