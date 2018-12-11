SAAB Assigns Bublar Group to Further Develop the Carl-Gustaf Experience in Virtual Reality

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bublar Group (BUBL MTF), announces that its subsidiary Vobling AB, has been assigned to further develop the Carl-Gustaf VR Experience functionality and experience on SAAB's behalf for the HTC Vive Pro and the VARJO headsets. Development starts immediately with expected delivery in Q1 2019.

The Carl-Gustaf VR Experience (CGE) was originally created in collaboration with the Swedish defense giant SAAB, in 2017. The application allows users to actually engage the weapon and by combining VR and motion tracking with custom trackers, creating a realistic experience. The CGE served as the main attraction at the world's biggest arms fair organized by Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI London 2017) and is now a key ingredient in the state of the art showroom at SAAB HQ, located in Stockholm.

"This VR experience has proven to be very popular in our showroom and we are looking forward to extend the functionality to further increase the realism and build on the number of scenarios available for our guests," says Patrick Mollbrink, Marketing Communication Manager at SAAB AB.

"We are both excited and happy that SAAB again has chosen to partner with Vobling in order to take the CGE to the next level," says Anders Ribbing, CEO of Vobling.

For more information and pictures: https://bit.ly/2EpnhYO

About SAAB

Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers' changing needs.

About Bublar Group AB (publ)

Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is a Swedish technology and games development company with a mission to merge the real and imaginary worlds using augmented reality. Its proprietary software platform blends augmented reality (AR) with geolocation to create a more immersive experience for mobile gaming and other apps, supporting millions of users in real-time. Vobling AB was acquired in October 2018.

Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information, please visit www.bublar.com

About Vobling AB

Vobling AB is a solutions and consulting company and studio providing the B2B market with AR/VR solutions, development in 3D visualization and game engines. The company has offices in Stockholm and Manila, Philippines, with a wide range of clients. For projects and more information, please visit www.vobling.com or contact Anders Ribbing, CEO Vobling AB, e-mail: anders.ribbing@vobling.com

