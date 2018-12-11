Goldman Sachs AG based in Frankfurt has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from 17 December 2018. From this date, Goldman Sachs AG is admitted to trading in INET in all securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Helsinki will be SEB. Clearing Member Identities for Goldman Sachs AG will be as follows: Member: Goldman Sachs AG INET memberID: GSAG Clearing and settlement ID: BICs to be used: ESSEFIHXXX [Party 1] GOLDDEFAXXX [Party 2] Valid from date in Finnish CSD system: On the 17 of December, 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=702741