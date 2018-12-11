Reddington Hospital Unveils New Surgery and Critical Care Centre

LAGOS, Nigeria, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island, Lagos has unveiled a new and upgraded surgery and critical care facility. The centre known as the Davidson Specialist Surgery and Critical Care Centre was formally opened by Ms. Laure Beaufils, British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria in a ceremony on Thursday December 6, 2018. The Centre is named after Dr. Neil Davidson, an Oxford-trained consultant physician and the founding medical director of the Reddington Hospital.

The Centre has been established to fill a perceived need for high-quality surgery backed up by high-level critical care provision due to a lack of these services in Nigeria where patients are dying on a daily basis from things as simple as lack of oxygen.

Reddington's Group Medical Director and Chief of Surgery, Dr. Olutunde Lalude said: "What is new in the approach of the Davidson Centre is a seamless integration and teamwork between surgery, anaesthesia and critical care which is crucial for optimal results following major surgery and treatment for major life-threatening conditions."

Commenting on the new surgery and critical centre, Reddington Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adeyemi Onabowale said: "The theatre has been upgraded with an array of modern surgical suite technology and equipment. We now have an operating theatre that can compare with any hospital in any country in the world. We also have headhunted highly experienced theatre staff, several who are UK-trained to man the theatre. We can offer almost every kind of surgery including general surgery, keyhole surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery and much, much more besides."

The new critical care centre is the jewel in the crown of the integrated facility at Reddington Hospital. It is composed of a seven bed combined ICU/HDU fully equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment necessary to deliver high quality critical care. The centre is designed with infection control in mind including special infection resistant walls. Dr. Lalude said, "Patient safety is taken extremely seriously and our focus on tight infection control is in line with this. The facility is managed by a team of highly experienced senior intensive care doctors who have specific training in the field of intensive care medicine. These ICU doctors are ably supported by experienced ICU nurses, junior doctor and a sterilised supply expert."

Speaking at the well-attended opening event, the Chief of Intensive Care and Medical Director, Davidson Critical Care Centre, Dr. Babaseyi Oyesola said, "Apart from caring for patients, the new facility will train young doctors and nurses and other medical personnel and provide a new pool of experienced medical personnel that can cater for the larger Nigerian society outside Reddington Hospital."

Reddington Hospital was recently re-accredited by COHSASA as continuing to meet rigorous international quality standards in its healthcare practices. The award followed a rigorous, week-long assessment by a quality audit team from South Africa. The hospital is a multi-specialist tertiary hospital established in 2006 and which provides care in a wide range of areas including Advanced Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Neurology, Gastroenterology as well as offering services in General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Paediatrics, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and others.

The Reddington Hospital has been in the forefront of pioneering many breakthroughs in healthcare in Nigeria which include the first digital Cardiac Catheterization facility in Nigeria, the first angioplasty and stent operation to be performed in Nigeria, the firstclosure of a hole in the heart in a child using non-surgical modern technology and the first hospital to acquire a 64-slice CT Scan in West Africa.