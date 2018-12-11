Lemon Essential Oil Market to Expand at 5.5% CAGR During 2018-2027, With Demand From Aromatherapy - TMR

ALBANY, New York, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lemon essential oil market is anticipated to experience high growth potential in the forthcoming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market comprises of a number of well-established players, making it difficult for new vendors to enter the market. As end users of this industry are picky about quality, and suppliers, it is difficult to sway them. However, small players are expected to target niche sectors such as aromatherapy.

A prominent trend being leverage by vendors is the growing demand for Nutraceuticals consisting of organic or natural products. This is expected to bode well for the growth of vendors operating in the global lemon essential oil market in the coming years. High demand anticipated from food and beverage industry is expected to augur well for market vendors.

Prominent players operating in the global lemon essential oil market are Citromax Flavors, Inc., Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd., Southern Flavoring Company, Inc., Aromaaz International, and NOW Health Group, Inc.

Soaring Demand from Aromatherapy to Propel Market CAGR

TMR projects that the global lemon essential oil market is anticipated to expand at a 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2027.

In terms of end use, the segment of aromatherapy is slated to rise with a 6.5%CAGR over the forecast period. The surge is demand for aromatic oils among consumers is expected to play a key role in driving this segment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific, with a 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period is anticipated to emerge as the key region in the global lemon essential oil market. This could be attributed to the high demand from consumer suffering with respiratory complications, cancer, and blood pressure.

High Demand from Home Care Products to Boost Growth

Lemon essential oil is utilized as a key component in several home care products as a wellspring of crisp fragrance and because of its detoxifying property. This characteristic makes lemon essential oil perfect for use as a surfactant, and in domestic cleaners. The surge in demand for lemon essential oil in home care products is foreseen to boost consumer demand for cleaner and more enhanced cleaning solutions. This is forecasted to fuel the worldwide lemon essential oil market significantly.

Application as Anti-Carcinogen to Drive Market

Research carried out on lemon oil proves that the product's success is due to the presence of d-limonene, which is a vital anti-carcinogen. Studies suggests that lemon essential oil can only help in preventing, but also treat cancer and limit its side-effects.

Using hydro distillation, extracted lemon essential oil has been tested on human cervical cells. The use of lemon oil not only blocked the spreading of cancer lines, but also prevented the cancerous cells from infecting healthy cells. This study was published in the Journal of Medicinal Plants Research in 2010. Growing awareness of such studies is expected to augment demand in the global lemon essential oil market in the coming years.

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Lemon Essential Oil Market (Nature - Organic, Conventional; End Use - Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Households; Distribution Channel - Business to Business, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Retail, e-Commerce, Other Retail Formats) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2027."

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market by End Use

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Households

Global Lemon Essential Oil Market by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Retail

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

