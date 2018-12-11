PLDT Selects Telarix Solutions and Managed Services to Automate and Run Growing Wholesale and Partner Operations to Drive International Voice and SMS Business Growth

VIENNA, Virginia, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Telarix Inc. (Telarix), the leading provider of international carrier business solutions, is pleased to announce that PLDT, the largest telecommunications and digital services company in the Philippines has selected the Telarix iXLink and iXTools software-as-a-service (SaaS) unified platform to enable the PLDT full interconnect business operations. PLDT is one of a growing list of carriers utilizing Telarix's iXLink and iXTools software and services for complete end-to-end automation of their international voice and SMS business.

PLDT will utilize the two powerful Telarix software platforms, iXLink and iXTools, to automate their rating, routing, billing and carrier partner relationship management and partner with Telarix managed services to maximize the PLDT business strategies. iXLink, an industry solution offered exclusively by Telarix, provides a secure, reliable business-to-business information exchange platform enabling all communication service providers, regardless of size, to quickly and efficiently access and share business documents among their trading partners. iXTools is a comprehensive solution that automates a carrier's routing, billing, settlement, audit and trading processes. PLDT will complement their deployment of Telarix software with expertise from Telarix's managed services team enabling PLDT to reduce the risk of revenue leakage, grow revenues within their international voice business and improve operational efficiency as they prepare for future technology advancements.

"As the telecom industry adds new services and increases the volume of current services, we were seeking a solution that fully automates our back office and positions us to easily handle this increased complexity. With a large carrier community of customers and proven solutions for automation, Telarix was our natural selection," said Kat Luna - Abelarde, FVP International Carrier Business Group & President/CEO PLDT Global. "By partnering with Telarix to help us automate our operations, we'll be better able to focus on growing our business and leveraging new opportunities."

"We are excited to welcome PLDT to the Telarix community," says Marco Limena, Telarix CEO. "We look forward to partnering with PLDT to provide the software solutions and managed services required to execute PLDT's business strategies. The state-of-the-art routing, advanced billing, actionable business intelligence and flexibility of our software will enable PLDT to simplify their network, maximize revenue, and position themselves for further growth. The combination of Telarix and recently merged Starhome Mach, the provider of unique mobile roaming VAS solutions to PLDT's wireless arm Smart, creates the first and only technology solution provider enabling telecommunication companies to optimize global connectivity in the digital transformation era, to better serve the needs of PLDT's market international voice and mobile requirements."

About PLDT

PLDT is the leading telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines. Through its principal business groups - fixed line, wireless and others - PLDT offers a wide range of telecommunications and digital services across the Philippines' most extensive fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

PLDT is listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE: TEL) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: PHI). PLDT has one of the largest market capitalizations among Philippine listed companies.

About Telarix

Telarix is the world's leading provider of business-to-business and OSS/BSS management solutions to improve efficiency and productivity. The company's iXLink B2B information exchange platform enables carriers to optimize operational capabilities across all areas of the business - from analytics, billing and settlement, and contract management to fraud protection, pricing and traffic routing. The company's iXTools platform provides carriers with an unprecedented level of visibility and control over interconnect voice, video, data and SMS services and is used by more than 4,000 communications companies across the globe. Telarix recently announced its merger with Starhome Mach. Starhome Mach's provides B2B Settlement, Customer Engagement, Real Time Analytics, Fraud and Security, and IoT solutions for an exceptional customer base of more than 300 mobile network operators, including 24 leading telecom groups. For more information, visit Telarix at http://www.Telarix.com or http://www.StarhomeMach.com.

Contact:

Steven Parrott

+1-703-587-5004

Steve.Parrott@telarix.com