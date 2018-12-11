Radisson Hospitality AB: The Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Radisson evaluates the mandatory public offer from a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund

The Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Radisson evaluates the mandatory public offer from a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB

This statement is made by the independent committee[1] of the Board of Directors (the "Independent Committee") of Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Radisson").

The Independent Committee notes that a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through the joint acquisition vehicle Aplite Holdings AB (the "Consortium"), today on 11 December 2018 announced a mandatory public offer to the shareholders of Radisson to sell all of their shares in Radisson to the Consortium for a consideration of SEK 40 in cash per share (before dividends) (the "Offer").

The acceptance period of the Offer is expected to commence on 7 January 2019 and to expire on 1 February 2019, subject to any extensions. The Independent Committee will, in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Takeover Rules, evaluate the Offer and announce its view on the Offer no later than two weeks before the end of the acceptance period, that is not later than 18 January 2019 under the preliminary timetable.

The Independent Committee has engaged Benedetto, Gartland & Company as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå as legal advisor in relation to the Offer. Rothschild has been engaged to provide a so called fairness opinion.

Investor Relations Contacts:

ANDREAS SCHMID, Member of the Board of Directors and chair of the Independent Committee

andreas.schmid@office-schmid.ch

KNUT KLEIVEN, Deputy President & CFO

knut.kleiven@radissonhotels.com



[1] The Independent Committee consists of all members of the Board of Directors that are not dependent in relation to a Consortium member, hence the Independent Committee consist of Andreas Schmid (chair), Lo Kin Ching, Wolfgang M. Neumann, Thomas Staehelin, Göran Larsson and Ulf Petersson. The Independent Committee has been formed to evaluate the Offer and to handle and resolve on all matters relating to the Offer.

