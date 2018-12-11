Perspectum Diagnostics, have once again been named as one of the UK's Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies.

Most successful year yet for 5-year-old Perspectum, which provides digital health solutions for patients with liver and metabolic disease

Perspectum have, for the second year in row, been named as one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK, building on the success of their patient-friendly medical imaging software for liver disease developed originally in Oxford University, and now available in four continents for clinical use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005362/en/

LiverMultiScan image with high fat and high cT1 (Photo: Business Wire)

Beauhurst, a platform for research on start-ups and fast-growing companies, examined UK based private companies and calculated growth valuations. Perspectum are up 14 places from last year, at number 38.

In 2018, the company opened offices in Singapore and San Francisco, helping to increase their global footprint with 130 employees. The company's expertise in medical imaging and metabolism have been highly sought by drug companies and patient groups. The medical community has begun to embrace their liver scans, and over 25% of the US population is within 20 miles of a LiverMultiScan-enabled site already.

Rapid growth has been seen across the company with new regulatory approvals, an expansion in customer footprint and product portfolio diversity, and revenues of over $6m. Perspectum is central to the UK network of Digital Medical Imaging and Digital Pathology Centres, featuring in 3 of the 5 successful bids to receive government funding of £50 million.

Dr Rajarshi Banerjee, CEO of Perspectum, commented "We are delighted to be named as one of the 100 fastest growing companies this year. We aim to recruit the best and most driven team to improve the care of patients with liver disease, and that team has created new products, expanded into new territories and completed ground breaking research which will enable better patient care across the world.'

Notes to Editors

About Perspectum Diagnostics

Perspectum Diagnostics Ltd combines the power of digital imaging technologies and innovative software. We empower patients and the medical community through greater understanding of liver disease.

Perspectum Diagnostic's flagship product, LiverMultiScanis CE marked by notified body BSI (designation 0086) and is US FDA 510(k) cleared via PMN K172685. LiverMultiScan may not be commercially available in all countries. For further details for more information, visit http://perspectum-diagnostics.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005362/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Jasmin Hounsell

Jasmin.Hounsell@perspectum-diagnostics.com

US +16282390019



Taylor McManus

Taylor.McManus@perspectum-diagnostics.com

US +16282390019