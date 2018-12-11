Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of Allied Wallet a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, was blessed and honored as an Ambassador for Peace on December 3rd by Pope Francis and the Vatican.

Dr. Andy Khawaja and Pope Francis at the Vatican on December 03, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet is well-known for its philanthropic efforts and charitable contributions all over the world. Led by Dr. Andy Khawaja, the company has always made it a priority to make a difference in communities all over the world.

"It's important to me to give back," says Dr. Andy Khawaja, "…I want us to thrive as a society. I want to create opportunities. I want to see people succeed and really, that's what Allied Wallet has always been about. We create opportunities and give people a means for success."

The Rondine Cittadella della Pace is an organization dedicated to the reduction of armed conflicts in the world. Rondine encourages and promotes leaders of peace all over the world.

Along with the support of Rondine, Dr. Andy Khawaja was blessed and honored as an Ambassador for Peace at the Vatican. Pope Francis showed gratitude for Dr. Khawaja's efforts in supporting children in need and his work with world leaders to spread peace.

Dr. Khawaja and Allied Wallet have supported countless charities around the world including: the United Service Organizations, Wounded Warrior Project, Eagle and Badge Foundation, After-School All-Stars, American Red Cross, Brent Shapiro Foundation, ASACP, Action Innocence, Los Angeles Police Canine Association, From the Heart Productions, Hope for Change International, STAR Team for the Children, and the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

"I'm very proud to receive this recognition from Pope Francis and the Vatican. My company has always been rooted in helping others and creating safe, successful environments for those with a dream or a goal. It's nice to be awarded for this, and we will continue to give our best efforts in spreading peace globally," said Dr. Andy Khawaja.

