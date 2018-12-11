Following the recent relaunch, Acuris Risk Intelligence reaches significant milestone

Acuris Risk Intelligence, a trusted and independent provider of data intelligence for Anti-Money Laundering, Third Party Risk and Cyber Security professionals, today announces that it now serves 350 direct customers worldwide, helping them to mitigate risk and effectively comply with regulations. This significant milestone nearly doubles its direct client base compared to this time last year and is only two months since the relaunch of the brand, formerly known as C6.

Whilst the business has been successful since its inception in 2004 in selling its data via major channel partners, this is a noteworthy milestone as it reflects the success of focusing on direct customer outreach. The business continues to work with some of the biggest compliance platforms in the world as an integrated provider.

Acuris Risk Intelligence has also won FinTech/RegTech Rising Star and Best Financial Crime Intelligence Data at The Compliance Register Platinum Awards 2018 as well as executing a successful expansion into the Asia Pacific region, serving 32 customers across 10 sectors including Investment banking, Private Equity Funds, Corporates, Casinos and Data Providers

"Following our rebrand in October, we're delighted to have achieved these successes as we continue our growth path with Acuris," states Joel Lange, Managing Director, Acuris Risk Intelligence. "Our offering is popular with companies who want the best protection and compliance monitoring integrated into their businesses operations. We look forward to further expanding this offering in the months and years to come."

A substantial investment into a more API driven approach has proven commercially beneficial, boosting the systems used to reveal the risks associated with business relationships. This process also offers customers a seamless and cost-effective integration process into their many compliance workflows, which is fully customisable and tailored to the customer's specific internal business requirements.

In addition, the company is working on a large development plan called Project Revolution, which aims to implement major enhancements to both the brand's products and data. The goal of Project Revolution is to take our already solid product and revolutionise the 3 core pillars:

We aim to enrich the data model that underpins our system giving more breadth of information on all our profiles allowing our customers to better integrate content with other data sets.

We are redesigning our matching algorithm to provide an easy to understand match score and improved accuracy thus further reducing false positives.

By revamping our research methodology including the best of automation technologies that our research team use to capture our data, we will have more relevant data points, more complete profiles and even improved timeliness of content.

"It's great to see the Acuris Risk Intelligence brand grow so quickly and this is only the beginning of the journey," Hamilton Matthews, CEO at Acuris commented. "The next phase will continue to build on the solid foundation that we have developed over the years, ensuring that businesses continue to lessen their exposure to threats while complying with increasingly strict regulations".

Acuris Risk Intelligence brings together world-class data, human expertise and the latest technology to help businesses manage risk and compliance in real time. So instead of a never-ending, escalating cost, risk management becomes part of business as usual. Acuris Risk Intelligence is here to make that vision a reality.

About Acuris Risk Intelligence

Acuris Risk Intelligence was established in 2004 as C6 and rose to become one of the top suppliers of proprietary data on PEPs, sanctions and adverse media data for due diligence and compliance. It was acquired by Acuris in 2015. Today, Acuris Risk Intelligence combines a world-class dataset that now includes fraud and cyber security content - with expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help organisations manage the risk in business relationships effectively. Clients access our intelligence via a SaaS platform, or via API and feed technology so risk protection is built into the way they operate. Our focus areas include Anti-Money Laundering, Third Party Risk and Cyber Security. For more information, please visit us at Acuris Risk Intelligence.com or call us on +44 (0) 203 742 1200.

