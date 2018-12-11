A global look inside the evolving postal landscape and shifting industry trends

EscherGroupthe company transforming the postal and courier market with an innovative customer engagement platform, today announced the results of its second annual postal industry survey, the Future of Posts 2019. The results, which include responses from more than 30 countries, highlight the recent pressures felt by the postal industry and the roles technology and the customer experience are playing in new postal strategies. The emphasis on customer engagement and rising parcel volumes is leading to the creation of innovative solutions. By optimizing the channels that consumers use to interact with Posts, Operators are connecting and staying relevant with the modern customer.

The survey underlines the need to reinvent the customer experience, going above and beyond to meet the needs of the "always-on" customer. Through a renewed focus on customer experience enabled through digital transformation, Posts are extending their hours, location and reach and reducing lines. Ninety-one percent of Posts have or are planning to install self-service kiosks, while 65 percent of Posts already offer services via kiosks-such as bill paying, stamps or package pick up-or plan to offer such services in the next 12 months. By bringing the post office to the customer or enabling them to do business on their own terms, Posts can gain their customers' loyalty by outpacing the competition.

Digital transformation is also enabling Posts to better understand their customers. The Future of Posts 2019 survey found that 94 percent of Posts either use or plan to use data analytics for customer awareness. Drilling into the right details is giving critical insight and improving efficiency, curtailing spending and reinventing the customer experience.

"The results of our survey back up the fact that the postal industry is undergoing massive changes due to competitive pressures," said Nick Manolis, CEO of Escher. "We will continue to see Posts innovate-putting the customer first by providing an immersive customer experience. We will also see the adoption of innovative technology that assists postal workers in handling the influx of parcel volumes over the next five years."

Escher processes more than two billion transactions annually for their 35 Postal Operators and courier customers globally. Through new and deeper points of engagement, including third-party locations, kiosks, expanded pick-up drop-off (PUDO) locations and mobile point of sale, Escher enables Postal Operators to shift to modern, profitable and more efficient strategies. With more than two decades of experience and as the leader in customer engagement solutions for postal and courier customers, Escher is uniquely positioned to reach a global audience with their survey to assess the current state of the postal industry and predict future trends.

Highlights from the 2019 Report

92 percent of Posts believe digital solutions play an important role in improving branch productivity

When it comes to success over the next five years, parcels will be the most important service according to 90 percent of Posts

83 percent expect ecommerce to have the most significant impact on Postal Operators

68 percent of Posts plan to add POS channels in the next five years

83 percent of Posts equip some or all of their mail carriers with mobile devices to facilitate transactions on-the-go and optimize their routes

"Technological innovation has revolutionized Posts, and the quick pace of change will continue with the growth of ecommerce and the move towards an effortless customer experience," the report stated. "The majority of Posts are well positioned to flourish in a transformative era with new technology either on the roadmap or in place."

For an analysis of the top five trends affecting Posts, read the latest Escher blog post.

Survey Methodology

Between 16/07/2018 to 19/09/2018, Escher conducted an online survey of Postal leaders worldwide. Results were collected from respondents in 32 countries.

About Escher

Escher is transforming Postal Operators and couriers worldwide, enabling them to engage today's digitally savvy customers across all points of engagement. With Escher's unique, purpose-built customer engagement platform, Posts can drive superior customer experience, with greater speed and better economics. Learn more: www.eschergroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005275/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

280blue, Inc.

Amanda McKinney

amanda@280blue.com