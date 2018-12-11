Ontology: Onchain Custodian aims at the absolute safe for digital asset custody

Digital asset institutional investors will soon be able to safekeep their holdings on a standardised, resilient, compliant and automated custody platform operated by Onchain Custodian (ONC)(oncustodian.com), a Singapore company supported by Onchain

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Onchain Custodian, a provider of digital asset custody solutions, announced today the appointment of its executive committee. The company, supported by Onchain, will launch its services in Q1 2019 out of Singapore.

Alexandre Kech, former Head of Securities & FX, Asia Pacific at SWIFT, a well-known figure in the Asia Pacific securities post-trade space, will be in charge of deploying and growing the company as Chief Executive Officer. He will be supported by Raymond Cheong, Chief Strategy Officer, a blockchain and financial industry expert with more than 30 years of experience in consulting, financial industries and token economy, last as a Partner in KPMG China. El Lee will complete the management team as acting Chief Operating Officer. El brings with him investment banking experience from previous roles at CIMB Group and J.P. Morgan Chase& Co.

"It is an honour to have been selected as CEO of Onchain Custodian. For the last 3 years, I have been actively expanding my knowledge around blockchain and digital assets. Having now the opportunity to leverage my 20 years of capital market post-trade experience to support the emergence of new industry is thrilling! I am looking forward to working with Raymond and El, and to growing our business and team for the benefit of our customers." Alexandre Kech.

Incorporated in Singapore in July 2018, ONC is building a global,standardised, resilient, compliant, and automated platform for the safekeeping of institutional digital asset investments with incomparable user experience. The solution is flexibly built to meet the possible futures of digital asset custody, in partnership with Onchain, an experienced enterprise blockchain provider.

Standard practices around digital asset custody are essential to the future of this industry. ONC is committed to work with customers and partners to build the global standard for digital asset custody. The industry deserves a safe custody environment, interoperating efficiently across providers and traditional custody operations.

Onchain Custodian will open its office at 20 Collyer Quay in January, pilot its platform in February and launch its services at the end of Q1 2019. If you want to be kept informed of the progress or you want to participate in our pilot phase, please express your interest at contact@oncustodian.com.

About Onchain Custodian

About Onchain

Onchain(http://www.onchain.com/en) is a leading blockchain technology company in China. It is committed to building an open-source and transparent trust scheme. Onchain lives by the technical strategy of "independent code + open-source", always striving to be world-class.

