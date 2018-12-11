Eyewear Market to be Worth US$265.4 Bn by 2025; Introduction of Innovative Products to Boost Demand in Eyewear Market - Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global eyewear market is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple large and small vendors operating in the market. Several companies in the market are investing heavily on product branding, especially in the developing economies. Leading players in the market are incorporating significant changes to meet up with shifting preference of consumer. These players are also emphasizing on improving their overall quality of the product to multiple sales. Big players in the market are also working on partnership and mergers to expand their geographical reach. Essilor International, Fielmann AG, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Zeiss International, Bausch & Lomb Inc., and De Rigo S.p.A are few players mentioned operating in the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

The global eyewear market is anticipated to earn US$265.4 bn by 2025 progressing from US$132.7 bn earned in 2016. The eyewear market is projected to rise at a steady 8.3% CAGR during the forecast tenure between 2017 and 2025. Transparency Market Research provides these statistics in its recent report.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=350

Based on distribution, the offline distribution channel was the largest segment in the global market in 2016. However, online distribution channel is expected to lead the market during the forecast tenure. In terms of geography, North America is expected to lead the global eyewear market. High disposable income and high inclination of buyers towards premium category of eyewear made North America dominate the eyewear market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit high growth prospects in the coming years.

Eyewear as a Fashion Accessory to Fuel Demand in Eyewear Market

Nowadays, eyewear is considered as a fashion accessory, which has led the demand for sunglasses and frames. This has resulted in high growth potential for the market. This has also opened huge growth avenues for the vendor functioning in the eyewear market. Vendors are now producing new and innovative variety of eyewear products. Moreover, introduction of disposable and cheap lenses is also driving the demand in this market.

Browse Research Release athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/eyewear-market.htm

As per the statistics provided by the World Health Organization, more than 285 million people are visually impaired. This high number of people having vision problem creates high growth opportunity for the eyewear market. The rising incidence of myopia, astigmatism, and hypermetropia/hyperopia is also expected to drive the global eyewear market.

Increasing Awareness Related To Eye Surgeries to Deter Market Growth

On the contrary, rising adoption for vision correction and increasing awareness related to eye surgeries such as PRK (photorefractive keratectomy) might restrict the growth of the market. In addition, high cost of eyewear and other eye products might limit its growth in emerging economies. This factor is also expected to hamper demand in the eyewear market.

Request a Sample of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=350

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Eyewear Market (Product Type - Spectacles (Spectacle Lenses and Spectacle Frames), Contact Lenses (Soft Contact Lenses and Rigid Contact Lenses), and Sunglasses (Plano Sunglasses, Polarized Sunglasses and Non-Polarized Sunglasses); Distribution Channel - Online Channel, Brand Stores, and Offline Channel) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Request For Discount On This Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=350

The Global Eyewear Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type

Spectacles Spectacle Lenses Spectacle Frames

Contact Lenses Soft Contact Lenses Rigid Contact Lenses

Sunglasses Polarized Sunglasses Non-Polarized Sunglasses Plano Sunglasses



Global Eyewear Market, By Distribution

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Brand Stores

Others

Global Eyewear Market: Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Italy Spain France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse MoreConsumer Goods & Services Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Makeup Remover Market (Product Type- Clothes and Towlettes, Liquids, Pads, Cleansers, Other Types; Sales Channel- Specialty Stores, Modern Trade, Departmental Store, Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel; Application- Face, Lips, and Eyes): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/makeup-remover-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/makeup-remover-market.html Personal Protective Equipment Market (Product Type - Eye and Face Protection, Head Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Respiratory Protection, Professional Footwear, Fall Protection, and Hand Protection; Application - Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, and Healthcare): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-protective-equipment.html

Eye and Face Protection Market (Product Type - Eye Spectacles, Goggles, Wielding shields, Laser Safety Goggles, and Face Shields; Applications - Manufacturing, Construction, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food, Mining, Agriculture, and Defense & Maritime): https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/eye-face-protection-equipment-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.editiontruth.com/