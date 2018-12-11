The Ultimate Guide to Saving Money on Car Expenses is Released by Insurance Panda

The Recently Updated Guide Features a Wide Variety of Helpful Tips that will Allow Drivers to Save Money on their Vehicle-Related Expenses

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / In their never-ending quest to help drivers save money on vehicle-related costs, the founders of Insurance Panda recently updated the page on their website titled "How to Save Money On Your Car Expenses."

To check out the helpful guide in its entirety and start implementing some of the easy tips today, please visit https://www.insurancepanda.com/3324/how-to-save-money-on-your-car-expenses/.

As the guide notes, all drivers probably overspend their hard-earned money on at least one of the areas that is covered in the in-depth article. After reading through the guide and giving at least a few of the tips a try, drivers could easily save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars every year on their car expenses.

To make the guide as user-friendly as possible, it is broken down into a number of main sections, including "Saving money when buying a new/used car." As the article notes, one place to start is by looking into a certified pre-owned program (CPO), which involves buying a used car that is just a few years old with great features and low mileage, rather than a brand new car that costs thousands of dollars more.

The "Saving money on car maintenance" section includes tips like trying out regular fuel instead of pricey premium gas-even if the owner's manual suggests it. Also, while drivers might remember their grandparents taking in their car for an oil change every few thousand miles, the guide says this is probably outdated advice.

"Oils have evolved, and engines have as well," the guide notes, adding that drivers should just follow the owner's manual and ignore sales pitches from service managers and ad campaigns.

Of course, no guide on Insurance Panda would be complete without a thorough section on how to save money on car insurance. As the article notes, the first step is to shop around.

"The next time you're up for renewal, get quotes from at least five companies that are well reviewed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Shoppers who switch can save almost $400," the article notes.

