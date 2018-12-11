Network Traffic Analytics Market Present Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects, and In-Depth Market Analysis: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Network Traffic Analytics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 22.62% during the period 2018-2022 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Network traffic analytics is the process of analyzing and reviewing network traffic to facilitate the management, performance, general network operations, and security purpose. Network traffic analytics market is segmented based on component, deployment type, end-user, and region. Services and solutions are the components that could be explored in network traffic analytics in the forecast period. Service sector comprises managed service, integration and deployment service, training and support service, and consulting service. Solution sector comprises network capacity planning, network traffic monitoring, network security, network visibility, and network performance. The consulting sector accounted for the substantial market share of network traffic analytics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be managing cybersecurity throughout the lifecycle of the product. Cloud and on-premise are the deployment models that could be explored in network traffic analytics in the forecast period. Cloud sector may account for the significant market share in the years to come. The reason could be increasing malware attacks. The market may be categorized based on end-users like enterprise, service provider, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Enterprise sector comprises energy and utilities, BFSI, retail, IT & telecom, education, and healthcare. Service provider sector comprises managed, cloud, internet, and telecommunication service provider.

The IT & telecom sector may account for the substantial market share of network traffic analytics and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason could be growth in smartphone penetration rate and rising usage of social networking platform. Network traffic analytics market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of network traffic analytics and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in this region, the presence of enhanced infrastructure, is a global leader in the cloud computing market, growth in the number of cyber-attacks, and government initiative by investing funds in several technologies. The United States is a major consumer of network traffic analytics in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The key players of network traffic analytics market are Plixer, Allot Communication, Zenoss, Ascom Holding, Symantec, Accenture, SolarWinds, Bradford Networks, Genie Networks, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei, Nokia Networks, and Flowmon. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

About Network Traffic Analytics:

Network traffic analytics consists of analysing network traffic using mathematical modeling, statistical modeling, predictive modeling, and machine learning techniques to identify meaningful patterns. Network traffic is the amount of data moving across a network at a given point of time.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the network traffic analytics market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of software and services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Network Traffic Analytics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Allot Cisco Systems IBM Juniper Networks Microsoft Symantec



Market driver : Increasing use of network traffic analytics solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : High investment required for adopting network traffic analytics solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Emergence of SaaS-based network traffic analytics solutions For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key qu estions answered in this report: What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



