Xiamen Airlines opens direct flight between Paris and China's Fuzhou

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Airlines, voted China's "Best Airlines" for its extraordinary aviation service for 6 consecutive years since 2012, is officially launching its new direct flight between Paris and Fuzhou on Dec. 11th, 2018. The opening of this new route will provide unique experiences for passengers.

Three times a week - 13 hours and 25 minutes one way

The Paris - Fuzhou route operates three times a week (MF825 & MF826) every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, 13 hours and 25 minutes one way. It departs from Paris at 13:30 (GMT+8) and arrives at Fuzhou around 07:30 the next morning; the returning flight departs at 00:30 from Fuzhou Changle International Airport (FOC) and reaches Paris at 06:55.

Xiamen Airlines also extends its network to 9 European metro cities including London, Athens, Prague, Madrid and Barcelona through interline cooperation with Air France, Czech Airlines and etc. So passengers in Europe can now travel to most cities in China and Southeast Asia with Xiamen Airlines' seamless transit services.

Experience Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Classic Chinese and Western Cuisine

The route is operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Passengers can enjoy more leg room and personal space, extra large windows and dynamic LED lights to help adjust jet lag. The 180-degree recline seats in business class and first class allows a better sleep during long distance travel. In-flight Wi-Fi, entertainment, duty-free shopping, and membership rewards are also provided to further enhance in-flight experience.

The in-flight meal is specially designed with cultural influences from both Paris and Fuzhou.

The western style option "Love of Paris" is designed by Angelo Faoro Marino, executive chef of Wyndham Destinations. The appetizer is sous-vide foie gras mousse. Main course is served with Australian grainfed lamb fillet cooked into the shape of "Chevalier", Chateau Beychevelle claret and soupe à l'oignon, and dessert is triple dark chocolate cake with Chateau Soutard wine.

The Chinese style option "Charm of Rong-City (Fuzhou)" was inspired by its local cuisine, tea culture and scenic spots. The appetizer is tea-taste meat hors d'oeuvres with tea-taste ribs soup. Main course is served with chopped-chili sea bass and Da-Hong-Pao tea-taste short ribs. Dessert is jasmine puff. Each bite takes passengers through histories and stories of Fuzhou, passionate or gentle, bustling or tranquil.

Xiamen Airlines Accelerates Globalization

Xiamen Airlines is the first modern enterprise airlines in China. Founded in 1984, it has become the fifth largest airlines in China after 34 years of steady growth, and is the only airlines profitable for 31 consecutive years. It is also praised as 'the Epitome of China's Civic Aviation Industry'.

Xiamen Airlines has made great endeavor on safety and service quality throughout the years. Voted "Best Airlines" for extraordinary services for 6 consecutive years by Chinese passengers, Xiamen Airlines was awarded "China Quality" prize in March 2016, the first in service industry and the only airlines that won the prize.

Since 2015, Xiamen Airlines has launched new intercontinental routes connecting Europe, North America and Oceania. From Xiamen and Fuzhou, passengers all around the world can seamlessly travel to more hot-spot destinations in Greater China area, Southeast and Northeast Asia.

