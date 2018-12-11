Asiakastieto Group Oyj: Karl-Johan Werner as Asiakastieto Group's new Director of Customer Data Management

ASIAKASTIETO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 DECEMBER 2018 AT 2.00 P.M. EET

Karl-Johan Werner as Asiakastieto Group's new Director of Customer Data Management

Karl-Johan Werner will join Asiakastieto Group as Director of Customer Data Management business area latest by the end of March 2019. He has a strong experience in business and customer relationship development, and he has managed extensive sales and marketing projects.

Furthermore, Karl-Johan Werner is an experienced leader and has worked at all levels in different organizations with successful results. He currently serves as Head of Customer Insight at Skandia. Alongside that position he has had several other responsibilities, such as acting head of online financial advisory, information owner customer data and business representative GDPR.

Prior to his position at Skandia, Karl-Johan Werner has vast experience as a Senior consultant at both PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte. He holds a Master of Business and Administration from Stockholm University.

Karl-Johan Werner will start as a member of Asiakastieto Group's Management Team replacing Esa Kumpu. Esa Kumpu will continue in the service of Asiakastieto Group in a position which will be confirmed later.

"The excellent databases which Asiakastieto has both in Finland and Sweden combined with our capabilities in data handling, analytics and modelling creates great base to further develop our offering in the field of sales and marketing related services," says Jukka Ruuska, CEO of Asiakastieto Group.

Asiakastieto Group is one of the leading providers of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordic countries. The Group's products and services are primarily used for risk management, finance and administration, decision-making and sales and marketing purposes. We are operating in Finland under the brand Suomen Asiakastieto and in Sweden under the brand UC. Asiakastieto and UC combined on 29 June 2018. Our pro forma annual net sales for 2017 was EUR 130 million and the number of employees was approximately 500. The Group serves several industries, the largest ones including finance and banking as well as wholesale and retail sectors and expert service companies. Asiakastieto Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the ticker ATG1V. More information about Asiakastieto Group is available at www.asiakastieto.fi and www.uc.se.

