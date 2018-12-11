Dthera Sciences to Provide Corporate Update at the Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Dthera™ Sciences (OTCQB:DTHR), the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly, will be presenting at the Digital Medicine and MedTech Showcase 2019 on Tuesday, January 8 at 10:30am PST in San Francisco. Edward Cox, CEO of Dthera Sciences, will provide an update on the company's upcoming milestones and strategy.

Dthera is developing DTHR-ALZ, a medical device that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. To the company's knowledge, DTHR-ALZ is the first product to receive Breakthrough Device designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and Dthera Sciences is only the second digital therapeutic company to receive this designation. If granted approval by the FDA, DTHR-ALZ would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease.

The Digital Medicine and MedTech Showcase is held annually during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry. The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is also one of the most active times for presenters to meet with pharmaceutical companies as potential partners. Dthera is pursuing a pharmaceutical partner for the commercialization of DTHR-ALZ.

About Digital Medicine and MedTech Showcase

Digital Medicine and MedTech Showcase is the dedicated home for the digital health and medtech communities devoted to providing private and public companies an opportunity to meet with investors and strategic partners during the J.P. Morgan Annual Health Conference, the industry's largest and most established healthcare investor conference. See https://ebdgroup.knect365.com/biotech-showcase/ for more information on the Showcase.

About Dthera Sciences

Dthera Sciences (OTCQB: DTHR) is the leading digital therapeutic company focusing on the elderly. The San Diego based, publicly traded company is working to improve the lives of seniors and individuals suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, as well as those who care for them. Dthera is developing DTHR-ALZ, a medical device that has been granted Breakthrough Device designation by the FDA for the mitigation of the symptoms of agitation and depression associated with Alzheimer's disease. To the company's knowledge, DTHR-ALZ is the first product to receive Breakthrough Device designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and Dthera Sciences is only the second digital therapeutic company to receive this designation. If granted approval by the FDA, DTHR-ALZ would become the first non-pharmacological prescription treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Please see www.dthera.com for more information.

