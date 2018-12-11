Hot Tomato Marketing: Study Shows New Acoustic Shockwave Technology Can Make Tattoo Removal up to 3 or More Times Faster Than Using Traditional Laser

Device also shows potential in aesthetics market for cellulite and fat removal

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / According to Harris Polls as of October 2015, over 70 million Americans have at least one tattoo and independent research suggests that more than half of them may be considering some form of removal. Until now, removing tattoos has required a series of painful laser treatments - on average, 10 to 12 treatments spread over a year or longer. Today, Soliton, Inc. announces technology that the Company believes changes all this with its patented Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device. The RAP device uses acoustic shockwaves that, in clinical trials, accelerated the speed of tattoo removal when used with lasers, delivering results in as little as 2 to 3 treatments versus the 10 to 12 average with the current standard of care lasers alone.

According to Market Research Future as of June 2017, the tattoo removal market is projected to reach $4.8 billion by 2023, so the Company believes the introduction of new technology to speed up the process is significant.

Removing a tattoo with current methods can be a painful and frustrating process. However, Soliton believes this could all change because of its new, patented acoustic shockwave technology.





(In the image on the left, the tattoo is untreated. On the right, the tattoo was removed in 3 sessions with Soliton RAP device plus laser.)

Generally, lasers alone are very inefficient at tattoo removal because they are dependent on 'line of sight' contact with tattoo ink particles and this line of sight is blocked by both the clustering of particles within the skin and by the body's immediate reaction to the laser energy. Because ink particles are clustered within cells, only the topmost particles are contacted by the laser and the particles underneath are missed. Also, the instant those topmost particles are hit by the laser, there is an explosion of steam vacuoles that block any further laser energy.

The acoustic shockwaves from Soliton's RAP device are capable of blasting apart the ink clusters within the skin, making more ink particles vulnerable to laser treatment. Also, the RAP disperses the steam vacuoles created by the laser's heat, allowing multiple effective laser passes in a single office visit. In human clinical trials, this new method allowed the Soliton RAP treatments to be up to three or more times as effective than laser alone.

Although preclinical animal testing demonstrates the ability of RAP to accelerate tattoo fading in multiple colors, the Company's human clinical trials to date have been limited to black tattoos (the most common tattoo color). There can be no assurance that RAP will show the same level of efficacy on colors other than black in future clinical trials.

To learn more about the Soliton RAP, please visit: http://www.soliton-rap.info

To develop the device, Soliton has spent five years in research and over $25 million in investment, culminating in multiple successful human clinical trials for tattoo removal. In its pivotal human clinical trial of 32 tattoos, one treatment session using the Soliton RAP method resulted in an average of 49% fading, compared with just 16% fading using laser alone.

'We believe the Soliton RAP may be adopted as the new standard for tattoo removal. Because it significantly accelerates the removal process, we think tattoo owners will be much more likely to be satisfied with their results, which we believe will lead to a higher percentage of patients completing the process. Imagine how much better it will be if a tattoo could be gone after just two or three office visits - instead of the 10 to 12 visits over 1 to 2 years using current methods? Importantly, in our human clinical testing, the RAP treatment seems well tolerated by all patients and rated by most to be virtually painless,' said Walter Klemp, co-founder and Executive Chairman, Soliton.

RAP Technology for Cellulite and Fat Removal

In addition to tattoo removal, Soliton discovered other capabilities of the technology during preclinical testing in animals. Among them, the Company observed that their RAP has the potential to reverse or eliminate skin laxity as well as the appearance of cellulite by creating mechanical stress at the cellular level and inducing significant collagen growth. Importantly, this potential indication could position Soliton RAP as a stand-alone device, without the need for lasers or other procedures.

In animal studies, Soliton also discovered that their patented shockwave technology may have the potential to blast apart fat cells which could make today's most popular fat reduction technologies more effective. To that end, the Soliton RAP is already in a collaborative trial with a multibillion-dollar, global aesthetics company to test RAP's ability to accelerate that company's own fat reduction technology. This clinical trial is early stage and intended as a proof-of-concept and there is no assurance that the trial will have a successful outcome.

'We are extremely encouraged with the RAP's potential applications in the aesthetics industry and are gratified that our Scientific Advisory Board now includes a number of top dermatologists and that our Board of Directors includes current and past executives from the makers of CoolSculpting®, who are able to provide important guidance as we develop this technology,' Klemp continued.

Soliton has commenced an equity crowdfunding offering online through Flashfunders.com, offering investors the opportunity to participate in its Nasdaq Capital Market ('Nasdaq') IPO. Soliton also announced that its preliminary offering circular has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') pursuant to Regulation A, making the offering open to both accredited and unaccredited investors. Soliton has also filed an application to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol 'SOLY'.

The purpose of the IPO is to enable the Company to issue new shares of common stock to raise gross proceeds of between $7.5 million and $15 million. Boustead Securities, LLC is the lead underwriter and Nasdaq Sponsor of the IPO. Pricing has been set at $5.00 per share and the Offering will be conducted on a best efforts basis. The Company has been approved to list its shares on Nasdaq and expects to complete the Offering and listing within 2018. For more information on the SOLY IPO and Offering Circular, visit: https://www.flashfunders.com/soliton.

Images here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1z3i3Kv6MiQnhedmKqt1YezaQou_Ia35q

