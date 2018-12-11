

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The Lufthansa Group welcomed around 10.6 million passengers in In November 2018. It represented an increase of six per cent compared with November 2017. The number of seat kilometres offered was 8.1 per cent up on the previous year, while sales increased by 8.6 per cent. This results in a seat load factor of 78.1 per cent, 0.3 percentage points higher than in November 2017.



Freight capacity in November was three per cent up on the previous year, and tonne-kilometres sold were 0.9 per cent lower. This results in a 2.7 percentage point lower load factor of 68.4 per cent.



The network airlines Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried a total of some 7.9 million passengers in November, 4.5 per cent more than in the same month last year. The number of seat-kilometres offered in November was 6.7 per cent up year-on-year. Sales rose by 7.2 per cent in the same period. This increased the seat load factor by 0.4 percentage points to 78.6 per cent.



In November Lufthansa carried around 5.5 million passengers, 2.7 per cent more than in the same period last year. A 5.9 per cent increase in the number of seat kilometres in November was offset by a 5.2 per cent increase in sales. At 78.8 per cent, the seat load factor was 0.5 percentage points lower than in the same month last year.



