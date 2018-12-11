Proteomics Market is Estimated to Grow at a Substantial CAGR of 11.50% by 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Proteomics Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.50% during the period 2017-2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Proteomics is defined as the systematic study of proteins at a large scale, particularly their structures and functions. Proteome is a total set of proteins that are produced by an organism or a system. The factors that propel the growth of the Proteomics Market include increased demand for personalized medicines, technological advancement, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing number of genetic disorders. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including stringent regulatory norms and reduced private and government funding for the development in proteomics field. Proteomics Market may be explored by product type, technology, applications, and geography. Proteomics Market may be explored by product type as Reagents, Instruments, and Services. The "Reagents" segment led the Proteomics Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include high usage of reagents, strips, kits and chemicals in academic institutes and in research laboratories. Proteomics Market could be explored based on technology as X-Ray Crystallography, Microarray, Spectroscopy, Surface Plasma Resonance Systems, Protein Fractionation Systems, Chromatography and Electrophoresis. The "Microarray" segment led the Proteomics Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. Proteomics Market could be explored based on applications as Clinical Diagnosis and Drug Discovery.

The "Clinical Diagnosis" segment led the Proteomics Market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth of market include rising consciousness on newer diagnostic techniques and introduction of technologically advanced instruments. Proteomics Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. North America accounted for the major share of the Proteomics Market Size in 2017 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that contribute to the growth of market include substantial funding from the government for R&D deployment and occurrence of sophisticated healthcare organization. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Proteomics Market comprise Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Genzyme Corporation, Affymetrix Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Access 133page research report with TOC on "Proteomics Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-proteomics-market-2018-2022

About Proteomics:

Proteomics involves studying proteins on a large scale and identifying the mechanisms through which proteins are formed. The major goal of a proteomics experiment is to identify protein-protein interactions, which reveal the biochemical processes involved.

Covered in this report:

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Proteomics Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the used revenue generated from the sale of proteomics instruments, reagents, software, and services in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: Americas APAC EMEA



Global Proteomics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors : Danaher GENERAL ELECTRIC Merck Group Siemens Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver : Increasing advances in proteomics research For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge : Shortage of trained laboratory professionals For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend: Growing focus on monitoring PTMs For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report : What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be? What are the key market trends? What is driving this market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in this market space? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Sodium Ascorbate Market

N-Acetylglucosamine Market

Cannabis Testing Market

Feminine Probiotic Supplement Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com