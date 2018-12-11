ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal commits to ResponsibleSteel a new industry standard

11 Decemeber 2018- ArcelorMittal has taken a leading role in forming and committing to ResponsibleSteel, the steel industry's first multi-stakeholder global certification initiative.

ResponsibleSteel was set up in 2015 as a non-profit organisation to drive a more responsible future for the steel industry. It will achieve this by building the first global certification program and standard for the entire steel value chain from mining, to production processes, to final stage sales and distribution. Certification standards will include the following areas:

?Climate Change & Greenhouse Gas Emissions - Water Responsibility & Biodiversity

? Human Rights & Labour Law - Local Communities & Business Integrity

Explaining ArcelorMittal's commitment to ResponsibleSteel, Alan Knight, Global Head of Sustainable Development, said, "responsible production techniques and high ethical and business standards are becoming increasingly important to our customers, and ultimately to their customers and consumers. We want to get to a point where steel users and purchasers have total confidence in their choices. ResponsibleSteel provides us with a fantastic opportunity to do this and to create the world's first certification programme for the industry."

ResponsibleSteel is a membership-based organisation currently comprising 22 members including steel producers, car manufacturers (BMW Group and Daimler), finance providers such as HSBC, industry organisations and NGOs. The scheme will formally launch its certification standards following a rigorous accreditation process which is expected to conclude towards the end of 2019. Once launched, ResponsibleSteel expects to rapidly grow its membership base with the aim of becoming the industry-recognised standard around the world.

For further information, please visit https://www.responsiblesteel.org/

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and an industrial footprint in 18 countries. Guided by a philosophy to produce safe, sustainable steel, we are the leading supplier of quality steel in the major global steel markets including automotive, construction, household appliances and packaging, with world-class research and development and outstanding distribution networks.

Through our core values of sustainability, quality and leadership, we operate responsibly with respect to the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and the communities in which we operate.

For us, steel is the fabric of life, as it is at the heart of the modern world from railways to cars and washing machines. We are actively researching and producing steel-based technologies and solutions that make many of the products and components peopleuse in theireveryday lives more energy efficient.

We are one of the world's five largest producers of iron ore and metallurgical coal. With a geographically diversified portfolio of iron ore and coal assets, we are strategically positioned to serve our network of steel plants and the external global market. While our steel operations are important customers, our supply to the external market is increasing as we grow.

In 2017, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $68.7 billion and crude steel production of 93.1 million metric tonnes, while own iron ore production reached 57.4 million metric tonnes.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York