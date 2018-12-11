Healthcare CRM Market Growing at 14.6% CAGR to 2023, Dominated by Advanced Healthcare Solutions- ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides a picture of the global healthcare CRM market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments, which include components, deployment modes, functionalities, end users, and regions.

The healthcare CRM market is estimated to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2023 from USD 8.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period. CRM is a customer-focused business strategy designed to optimize profitability and customer satisfaction. CRM offers a wide range of benefits to its users, which drives the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

The healthcare CRM report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Increased focus on patient engagement also contributes to the growth of the market.

Industry growth can largely be attributed to the benefits of CRM solutions, such as the easy arrangement of customer data & interactions and the simplification of business processes such as customer service and support, marketing, sales, and digital marketing.

The healthcare CRM market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America, segmented into the US and Canada, is estimated to hold the largest share of this market in 2018. However, the Asian market is expected to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The key players in the healthcare CRM market are Salesforce.com, Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Influence Health (US), SugarCRM (US), Accenture (Ireland), Healthgrades (US), and Infor, Inc. (US). Salesforce (US) was the leading player in the healthcare CRM market, with a share of 22% in 2017.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (44%), Tier 2 (36%),and Tier 3 (20%)

By Designation: C-level (22%), D-level (28%),and Others (50%)

By Region: North America (48%), Europe (21%), Asia (26%), and RoW (5%)

Healthcare CRM market is segmented into customer service and support, marketing, sales, digital marketing, and other functionalities. In 2018, the customer service and support segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Report will help leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them closest approximations of revenue numbers for the overall healthcare CRM market and its sub segments. Growing focus on patient engagement, rising pressure on healthcare organizations to reduce costs, & importance of ensuring customer satisfaction are major factors responsible for large share of this segment. This report will help stakeholders to better understand competitor landscape and gain more insights in order to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

