Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market is Expected to Reach $79.29 Billion by 2026

According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2026', the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market is anticipated to grow over $79.29 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.12%, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The growth of the market is aided by the remarkable growth in the liposome and polymer drug delivery systems.

Browse 22 market Data Tables and 194 Figures spread through 267 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Global Nanopharmaceutical Drugs Market'.

Technological advancements in the healthcare industry have always played a crucial role in its development. Among the innumerable advancements witnessed by the industry, nanopharmaceuticals can provide rapid and sensitive detection of cancer-related targets, enabling scientists to detect molecular changes even when they occur only in a small percentage of cells. Nanotechnology when clubbed with healthcare has the potential to generate unique and highly effective therapeutic products. The recent advancements in the pharmaceutical industry, such as drug delivery at nano and microscopic level, investment in precision medicine, advancement in regenerative medicine, and genomic technologies, have led to big breakthroughs in the field of pharmaceutical research. Nanopharmaceutical provides new and promising pathways to combat genetic diseases and reduce the overall global economic burden.

The major factors driving the growth of this market, are government and private funding to support the development of regenerative medicine, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, increase in the global healthcare expenditure, and rapid growth in the aging population. The main strategy of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is to characterize the nanomedicine through research and development. The idea is to perform the entire process within the company, with the help of an experienced team of researchers. Business models between companies and research partners such as universities, or academic laboratories for the characterization of nanomaterial, would help reduce the company's cost. as researchers can frequently cofound the companies based on the discoveries made with the help of nanotechnology. Other options include research institutes licensing out the manufacturing and commercialization of the nanomedicine-based product to larger companies.

Nanobiotechnology is a biological system invented at the molecular level and has helped in the development of pharmaceutical delivery devices. The delivery of conventional pharmaceuticals or substances such as peptides, recombinant proteins, vaccines and nucleotides are combined to nanoparticles such as micelles, liposomes, solid lipid nanoparticles, polymeric nanoparticles, functionalized nanoparticles, nanocrystals, cyclodextrins, dendrimers, nanotubes and metallic nanoparticles for site specific drug delivery. Significant progress has been made in the field of nanobiotechnology, resulting in the emergence of a huge number of medical products. By the end of 2020, one-third of research patents and many start-up companies in the nanomedicine are expected to engage in the applications of nanotechnology.

According toAbdul WahidAnalyst at BIS Research, "In 2017, North America was the leading contributor to the market with 51.8% of the market share in terms of revenue. Polymer drug carrier systems and liposome drug carrier systems are the two sub-segments that are expected to progress at significant rates, during the forecast period. Further, the significant development in the reimbursement policies, government regulations in the region are also expected to fuel the growth of the North America nanopharmaceutical drugs market. However, the market of Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Research Highlights:

The penetration of the nanodrugs within the next 6-7 years is expected to give rise to a new era of the pharmaceutical market and the use of nanotechnology for a variety of medicine areas is expected to increase with a focus on targeted drug delivery systems and novel therapeutics

Currently, the polymer drug carrier in the nanotechnology drug delivery market is the major contributor to the global nanopharmaceutical drugs.

Several large pharmaceutical companies and small-medium enterprises are the significant contributors of the market.

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics market, new product launches, drug innovation and technological advancements are driving the growth of the nanopharmaceutical market in North America . Some of the factors such as, patent expiry and patent cliff, large investment in research and development, side effects of medication, time to reap the benefits are hindering the growth of this market.

This market intelligence report provides a multidimensional view of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market in terms of the market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market with the help of the key factors driving the market, threats that can inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.

Furthermore, the competitive landscape chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches, regulatory clearance, and certifications, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions as well as mergers and acquisitions, among others. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales and manufacturers and trend analysis by segments and demand analysis by regions.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research from the big pharmaceutical players in the market ecosystem and draws insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 30 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 15 companies including several key players, such as Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences, and Astellas Pharma Inc., Abbvie Inc., Amgen, Merck & Co., Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche AG., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Novartis AG, CELGENE CORPORATION, Sanofi S.A., JOHNSON & JOHNSON, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Shire plc., among others.

Key questions answered in the report:

How did the nanopharmaceutical drugs market evolve, and what is its scope in the future?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market?

What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

How are the nanopharmaceutical drugs superior to conventional drugs?

How will the investments made by public and private companies and government organizations affect the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market?

What was the market size of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market in 2017?

How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2018-2026?

What will be the growth rate of the nanopharmaceutical drugs market during the forecast period?

How will each segment of the global nanopharmaceutical drugs market grow during the forecast period, and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2026?

Which drug carrier segment, application segment and distribution channel is expected to register the highest CAGR for the nanopharmaceutical drugs market?

What is the market size of nanopharmaceutical drugs in different countries of the world?

Which geographical region will contribute to the highest sales of nanopharmaceutical drugs?

Who are the key players in the nanopharmaceutical drugs market, and what are their contributions?

