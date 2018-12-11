SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Escalator Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Major demographic changes coupled with prominent economic development across the globe is changing the course of the escalator market. These factors are accountable for the dynamic demand and supply trends that have been observed across different regions. This escalator market intelligence report forecasts that the growth of the tourism industry, particularly in the developing economies, will supplement category growth in those regions. However, an analysis of the current supply market highlights the fact that the category suppliers are struggling while developing conclusive category pricing strategies to offset the surge in prices of key input commodity metals

"The buyers must implement asset performance management systems for monitoring and managing the performance of the procured escalator. These systems capture and analyze data about the operations of escalators in terms of the energy consumed, battery voltage, and operational hours,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora

This escalator market intelligence report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the years to come:

Buyers must engage with suppliers who can provide customized services

Value-added service offered by suppliers reduce buyers' TCO

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the supply market trends and procurement best practices for the category.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

