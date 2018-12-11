IPwe Names IP Veteran Vince Fitzsimmons as Chief Operating Officer

PARIS, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe, Inc., the leader in technology solutions for transacting in patents and patent services, today announced that Vince Fitzsimmons has joined the IPwe Team as Chief Operating Officer. With an impressive track record in guiding organizations through periods of hypergrowth, Vince will be responsible for scaling IPwe's operations and sales and expanding its presence globally.

Vince comes to IPwe from CPA Global where he spent seven years driving global strategy, sales and operations performance. Vince spent over two years in Hong Kong, where he co-led the launch of Asian operations and the acquisition of key regional accounts. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the Global IP ecosystem with a unique skillset that spans sales, operations, technology and business transformation.

"We are fortunate to have found a COO that knows the IP space, knows how to manage growth and has the mindset that will permit him to embrace and manage an entirely new way of approaching the market. Vince has the experience and perspective we were looking for and we are elated to have him join the IPwe team," said Erich Spangenberg, CEO of IPwe.

"The patent market is fragmented, highly inefficient and ready to be transformed. There is a growing need for patent owners to manage costs and generate more tangible return on their investments but the frictions inherent in the market have always inhibited the emergence of new products and business models in this space. Transaction partners, service providers and other participants in the patent ecosystem must overcome similar issues which prevent the asset class from developing and the market from expanding.

IPwe's technology and novel approach solve the key problems that make IP so expensive and illiquid as an asset class, leveraging a unique combination of AI, blockchain and experience to transform the way patents are found, managed and transacted. We are partnering with the best in the market to develop new products and services models that help patent owners, transaction partners, service providers and the broader patent ecosystem to realize the full potential of patents as an asset class." - Vince Fitzsimmons was quoted as stating.

Fitzsimmons is a graduate of The Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen with a degree in management. Vince will be based in IPwe's Paris office.