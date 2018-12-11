Kinesis Eemerges Victorious and Gains a Nnew Advisor with Dr. Evan Luthra at Monaco Blockchain

MONTE CARLO, MONACO / ACCESSWIRE / December 11, 2018 / Members of the Kinesis leadership team recently attended the Monaco International Blockchain (M.I.B) tradeshow, the first professional tradeshow dedicated to the Blockchain Industry in Monaco.

Born from a desire to connect in a privileged setting local and international actor of the Blockchain ecosystem, as well as to showcase multiple projects and initiatives related to Blockchain technologies, ICO and DLT.

Others in attendance at the event included a range of blockchain industry leaders from all corners of the globe, not to mention a large selection of blockchain projects and exhibits all promoting their own variations of blockchain application.

The M.I.B event hosted a pitch competition, giving companies going through an ICO, or who have an ICO planned, to pitch to investors, make industry connections, practice their pitch skills, and win €100.000,00 investment - thanks to Dr Evan Singh Luthra.

Evan is a well-known entrepreneur and accredited angel investor who has earned the title of 'Top 30 under 30 Entrepreneurs'.

Evan has been regarded as a blockchain expert and pioneer by the world's leading organizations and publications and has spoken at various conferences. As a result of his extensive work ethic, he went on to receive an Honorary PhD in blockchain for his performance in the space.

Having started various technology companies by building a number of apps used by millions of people, before 15, he has extensive knowledge and experience in mobile apps, in addition to this, Evan's company EL Group International have developed and delivered digital solutions for major Fortune 500 companies

Kinesis walked away as victors as a result of a fantastically delivered pitch from Kinesis CEO, Thomas Coughlin, who presented the Kinesis Monetary System to an audience of blockchain and crypto enthusiasts, which was very well received.

In fact, the panel was so impressed with what the Kinesis project had to offer, Evan Luthra has agreed to sit on the Kinesis board of advisors, as he strongly believes in the cause and would like to participate in, and add value to the overall success of the system.

Evan will be an excellent addition to the Kinesis team, and his experience speaks for itself as his career history is unmatched. With his keen insights and digital expertise, Evan is constantly thinking of new ideas that will innovate, simplify and make the quality of daily life that much better, perfect for joining our project to assist in creating a monetary system destine to change the way we transact.

Kinesis has introduced yield-bearing digital currencies, based 1:1 on physical, allocated, gold and silver. The purchase of Kinesis currencies simultaneously allocates you real gold or silver bullion stored securely in one of several third-party vaults around the world ensuring no counterparty risk.

These digital currencies, KAU (represents the gold-based coin) and KAG (represents silver-based coin), can easily be spent at the point of sale through the Kinesis debit card, allowing users to make fast and safe transactions.

Holders of Kinesis currencies can even redeem the digital asset and take delivery of the underlying physical precious metal guaranteeing intrinsic value with this cryptocurrency.

If you would like to learn more about the Kinesis Monetary System, go to: https://kinesis.money/en/

